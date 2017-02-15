 
 

Lamborghini Recalls 12 Venenos Supercars Along With 5900 Aventadors

Posted: Feb 15 2017, 12:58pm CST

 

Lamborghini Venenos Credit: Getty Images
  • 5,900 Lamborghinis are also recalled in this luxury car recall
 

A full dozen of luxurious $4 million Lamborghini Venenos Supercars recalled along with hundreds of Lamborghinis.

A total of 12 Lamborghini Venenos are being recalled by the company. The luxury super car that is sold at a price of $4 million is being officially recalled and the owners of these super cars were notified about the step too.

This model is a 12-cylinder, 750 bhp pumping super car which actually has a base price of $4 million. These cars are being labeled as street legal racing cars. Along with these 5,900 Aventadors are being recalled from all over the world as well, according to Automotive News.

The reason of recall being told by the car maker is described as the potential of the engine to catch fire due to a problem in its fuel system.

The carmaker just revealed that there is a fault in the fuel system of the car and that can actually lead on to fire if not managed properly. This is the reason that they have recalled ach car that contains the said fuel system.

The recalled cars also include the exclusively made limited edition only three Venenos with hard tops. These were sold at a price of about $3 million, along with these 9 other Veneno Roadsters which are gone for $4.5 million are recalled as well.

Along with that almost 1500 Aventadors are being recalled in the US region too. All of these cars start from $400,000. The recall has been specified and posted by National Highway Traffic Safety as well.

According to the reports by Lamborghini, particular moves of car can bring about problems while the car is at idle. This can lead on to the vapors of car to contact hot gasses that can eventually cause fire in the car. No injuries or fatalities have been reported yet.

M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

