 
 

Ford Focus Production Model Spied

Posted: Feb 15 2017, 1:01pm CST

 

Ford Focus Production Model Spied
Credit: AutoBlog
  • Ford Focus Spied as a Production model prototype
 

The famous Ford Focus is all set to become cooler than ever

The current model of Ford Focus was introduced in the year 2011 and has gained the title of the oldest model from Ford to stay this long in the market. This is one of the most famous and largest hatchbacks offered by the company.

It was rumored from some time now that the next generation Ford Focus is about to come. While looking at these spy shots we are certain of the fact that this is the upcoming next generation of the Focus.

There are large chances that this captured car is the one that is a production model prototype as well. This means that we should not expect a lot of changes in the original reveal which will be officially unveiled later on.

The pictures that are being taken are of a vehicle which is pretty greatly camouflaged but we were able to make up most of the features of it nonetheless.

It is looking pretty much similar to that of Ford Fiesta that was recently seen. The body of the car shows clear cut update from the previous style, body cut and lines making it more string looking, according to AutoBlog.

The front and rear of the Focus appear to be pretty blunt as compared to current model. They might not be in the final shape right now and we can expect a change in them later on as well. The taillights of the car are also seen to flow into the tail gate which is a new feature in this domain too.

Ford hasn’t actually announced the Focus officially up till now. Thus we are not truly sure about the engine specifications of the car. We can though take a pretty good guess about it. The guess is that it will come with a range of turbocharged engine. It might showcase Eco boost.

