Posted: Feb 15 2017, 5:16pm CST

 

Agatha Christie's Disappearance and the Mandela Effect - Did She Ever Return?
Some of the best examples of the Mandela Effect can be traced to history. It is more difficult to really confirm or deny cases of the Mandela Effect from years ago because there are things that sadly just get lost to history. However, the case of Agatha Christie is a different story.

Agatha Christie has written some of the best mystery novels and stories of all time, but she is also involved in a mystery of her own. In 1926, Christie and her husband, Archie, got a divorce, according to History Extra. He was in love with another woman and left her. Christie disappeared that night, leaving behind a letter for her secretary, telling her she was going to Yorkshire. A few days later, her car was found at Newlands Corner above a chalk quarry, according to The Guardian.

The public searched long and hard for the beloved author. There was even a £100 reward offered. A team of a thousand police officers, 15,000 volunteers, and a few airplanes searched the landscape. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, of Sherlock Holmes fame, even contacted a medium about her disappearance.

The news reached as far as the US, where her disappearance was front page news

If you listen to the "official news," Christie was found on December 13, 1926 at the Swan Hydropathic Hotel in Yorkshire. 

What happened is a mystery - two doctors said she suffered from amnesia, others said she sunk into a great depression from that and her mother's death. The general public believed it to be a publicity stunt of sorts.

But there's a problem, and that's where the Mandela Effect comes in - there are many people who don't remember that Agatha Christie was found. In fact, they say that they distinctly remember her being missing.

Look at some of these comments from MandelaEffect.com:

"While I don’t share your memory of the Lindbergh baby, this reminded me of another memory– that Agatha Christie was never found. It was in one of those “Unexplained” sort of books that I had as a kid (and it’s been driving me absolutely insane that I haven’t been able to find my copy again). I read that book over and over, and i know that Agatha Christie disappeared and was never found." - Emby

Amber W says, "I enjoyed her books, and I decided to write a paper on her during middle school. I remember thinking that it was a marvelous fact, that her life was spent writing mystery stories, and that her life ended with one. She had disappeared one night in December 1926, to never return and to never be found again."

So was Christie actually found? She has a few novels published after her disappearance, so it is unlikely that this is a case of the Mandela Effect.

Instead, it might just be confusion with a Dr. Who episode. In that episode, Christie is only found because the "Doctor" goes and saves her, setting everything right again. 

