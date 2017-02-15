Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept Revealed

The French automaker that is known for its brilliant designs of vans has again come up with a new one. The company has just revealed a new concept that will be officially unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. The concept is that of the 4x4 Citroen Space Tourer.

The Citroen Space Tourer 4x4 E concept has all the brilliant things that one can expect in a futuristic van. It is a compact sized, four wheel van which is designed in a boxy way. It’s pretty different from shape and size from a Toyota, a Honda and a Chrysler.

The Citroen Space Tourer is based on the short wheel base van which is called Citroen Space Tourer. It is almost two feet shorter than that of the Chrysler Pacifica. It is not wide as the other but its lift has made it as tall as Pacifica its self.

The lift of the van has proven to provide a lot of room to fit in the four wheel drive system that is introduced in it. The Citroen Space Tourer 4x4 will also come with skid plates and snow chains in order to help in extreme weather conditions.

The styling is not different from the current model. It has been given new 4x4 logos that will distinguish it from the non-four wheel drive version. The front and rear of the van are painted in the bran’s technical White paint that is kind of a hallmark for the van. The interior of the van is carefully designed as well.

It has gotten leather and Alcantara interior which gets the grey along with red accents to match the exterior of the van. As the exterior also sports the new red and grey graphics. It will be a 147 bhp van with 6 speed manual transmission.