 
 

Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept Revealed

Posted: Feb 15 2017, 8:50pm CST | by , Updated: Feb 15 2017, 8:52pm CST, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept Revealed
  • Citroen Space Tourer is one hell of a Strong 4x4

Gallery

3 images
Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept Revealed
Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept Revealed
Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept Revealed
 

The French automaker has out done its self this time for sure!

The French automaker that is known for its brilliant designs of vans has again come up with a new one. The company has just revealed a new concept that will be officially unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. The concept is that of the 4x4 Citroen Space Tourer.

Don't Miss: Big Announcements at MCW 2017

The Citroen Space Tourer 4x4 E concept has all the brilliant things that one can expect in a futuristic van. It is a compact sized, four wheel van which is designed in a boxy way. It’s pretty different from shape and size from a Toyota, a Honda and a Chrysler.

The Citroen Space Tourer is based on the short wheel base van which is called Citroen Space Tourer. It is almost two feet shorter than that of the Chrysler Pacifica. It is not wide as the other but its lift has made it as tall as Pacifica its self.

The lift of the van has proven to provide a lot of room to fit in the four wheel drive system that is introduced in it. The Citroen Space Tourer 4x4 will also come with skid plates and snow chains in order to help in extreme weather conditions.

The styling is not different from the current model. It has been given new 4x4 logos that will distinguish it from the non-four wheel drive version. The front and rear of the van are painted in the bran’s technical White paint that is kind of a hallmark for the van. The interior of the van is carefully designed as well.

It has gotten leather and Alcantara interior which gets the grey along with red accents to match the exterior of the van. As the exterior also sports the new red and grey graphics. It will be a 147 bhp van with 6 speed manual transmission.

Gallery

3 images
Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept Revealed
Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept Revealed
Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept Revealed

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

2017 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 Endurance Racer Teased

2017 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 Endurance Racer Teased

50 minutes ago

Aston Martin AM-RB 001 Will Have a Cosworth V112 and Ricardo Gearbox

Aston Martin AM-RB 001 Will Have a Cosworth V112 and Ricardo Gearbox

58 minutes ago

Ford Focus Production Model Spied

Ford Focus Production Model Spied

8 hours ago, 1:01pm CST

Lamborghini Recalls 12 Venenos Supercars along with 5900 Aventadors

Lamborghini Recalls 12 Venenos Supercars along with 5900 Aventadors

8 hours ago, 12:58pm CST

Agatha Christie&#039;s Disappearance and the Mandela Effect - Did She Ever Return?

Agatha Christie's Disappearance and the Mandela Effect - Did She Ever Return?

4 hours ago, 5:16pm CST

NES Classic Reseller Prices on the Rise on Rumors That Nintendo Stops NES Production

NES Classic Reseller Prices on the Rise on Rumors That Nintendo Stops NES Production

6 hours ago, 3:13pm CST

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

6 hours ago, 3:13pm CST

Invasive Species are on the Rise Worlwide, Study Finds

Invasive Species are on the Rise Worlwide, Study Finds

7 hours ago, 2:46pm CST

2019 Ford Ranger Spied Testing First Time in US

2019 Ford Ranger Spied Testing First Time in US

9 hours ago, 12:47pm CST

Mobile World Congress Americas 2017 Details Released

Mobile World Congress Americas 2017 Details Released

10 hours ago, 11:25am CST

Why Do People Believe Conspiracy Theories: A Theory

Why Do People Believe Conspiracy Theories: A Theory

10 hours ago, 11:07am CST

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

11 hours ago, 10:50am CST

Apple-Shaped People at Higher Risk of Diabetes

Apple-Shaped People at Higher Risk of Diabetes

11 hours ago, 10:47am CST

Study Finds Over 200 Genetic Markers Linked to Male Baldness

Study Finds Over 200 Genetic Markers Linked to Male Baldness

11 hours ago, 10:37am CST

Comet Spotted Breaking Apart as it Approaches the Sun

Comet Spotted Breaking Apart as it Approaches the Sun

11 hours ago, 10:29am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton




Cars & Vehicles

2017 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 Endurance Racer Teased

2017 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 Endurance Racer Teased

50 minutes ago

Aston Martin AM-RB 001 Will Have a Cosworth V112 and Ricardo Gearbox

Aston Martin AM-RB 001 Will Have a Cosworth V112 and Ricardo Gearbox

58 minutes ago

Ford Focus Production Model Spied

Ford Focus Production Model Spied

8 hours ago, 1:01pm CST

Lamborghini Recalls 12 Venenos Supercars along with 5900 Aventadors

Lamborghini Recalls 12 Venenos Supercars along with 5900 Aventadors

8 hours ago, 12:58pm CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

2017 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 Endurance Racer Teased

2017 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 Endurance Racer Teased

50 minutes ago

Aston Martin AM-RB 001 Will Have a Cosworth V112 and Ricardo Gearbox

Aston Martin AM-RB 001 Will Have a Cosworth V112 and Ricardo Gearbox

58 minutes ago

Agatha Christie&#039;s Disappearance and the Mandela Effect - Did She Ever Return?

Agatha Christie's Disappearance and the Mandela Effect - Did She Ever Return?

4 hours ago, 5:16pm CST

NES Classic Reseller Prices on the Rise on Rumors That Nintendo Stops NES Production

NES Classic Reseller Prices on the Rise on Rumors That Nintendo Stops NES Production

6 hours ago, 3:13pm CST

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook