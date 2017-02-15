 
 

2017 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 Endurance Racer Teased

Posted: Feb 15 2017, 9:02pm CST

 

2016 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 racer Credit: MotorAuthority
  • Toyota Just teased its 2017 TS050 Hybrid LMP1 endurance racer
 

The company is all set to take part in the new championship

The World Endurance Championship is just around the corner and Toyota is all set to chase its titleagain this time. Thistime they are coming up another new vehicle that will be taking part in the championship.

The company just teased the new 2017 TS050 Hybrid LMP that will take part in the championship. The car was just teased by the company a few weeks before its official reveal on March 31st.

It is said that this car will be able to earn a victory to Toyota in the 24 hours of Le Mans after 19 years of trying in order to win a big one. Toyota managed to reach pretty close in the year 2016 however one of the parts of car failed that resulted in losing the goal.

Audi has pulled its self out of the championship this time. Thus we will see only one rival of Toyota in the event which will be none other than Porsche.

This 2017 TS050 Hybrid LMP is going to be a hybrid upgrade of the last year’s car which was the part of championship. We are not aware of the fact if any other improvements have been made to the system of car.

It is also being confirmed that Toyota will showcase two 2017 TS050 Hybrid LMP in the season and will go with three cars in order to compete in Le Mans and Spa-Franco champs rounds, according to MotorAuthority. The cars will be competing under the banner of Toyota.

This will be a 6 hours Silverstone race. The 24 hours of Le Mans will start from June 17th racing banner. The first race of the season will start from April 16th. This will be a 6 hours Silverstone race.

The 24 hours of Le Mans will start from June 17th.

