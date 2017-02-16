Facebook new Video App for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Smart TV Announced

In a bid to give users more options as to how and where they can watch videos, social media giant Facebook on Thursday announced a new app for TV.

The app will be rolled out soon to app stores for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Smart TV, with more platforms to come, said Facebook in a blog post.

With the app, you can watch videos shared by friends or Pages you follow, top live videos from around the world, and recommended videos based on your interests.

"Users can also catch up on videos saved to watch later, as well as revisit watched videos. We look forward to seeing how people use the app to enjoy Facebook videos in a new way," said Facebook.

The company also announced new updates wherein sound fades in and out as you scroll through videos in News Feed, bringing those videos to life.

It's now possible to minimise the running video to a picture-in-picture view that keeps playing in the corner of your screen while you browse other stories in News Feed.

Users can drag the video to any corner of the screen, and if using an Android device, video can keep playing even when you exit the Facebook app to do something else on your phone, the company said.