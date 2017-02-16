 
 

UAE Plans To Build First City On Mars By 2117

Posted: Feb 16 2017, 1:48am CST

 

Credit: Dubai Media Office
 

United Arab Emirates will construct a mini city on Red Planet as part of the 2117 Mars project

United Arab Emirates has unveiled its plans to colonize Mars by 2117. The announcement was made on Tuesday at the World Government Summit. 

As a part of 100-year national program “Mars 2117 Project,” UAE will construct a mini city on Mars by next century. The ambitious project also involves the creation of a team of Emirati scientists and engineers that would be seeking to develop faster transportation from Earth to Mars and back. The aim of this century-long effort is not just to inhabit Red Planet, but to accelerate scientific research for further space explorations. 

“The landing of people on other planets has been a longtime dream for humans. Our aim is that the UAE will spearhead international efforts to make this dream a reality.” UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid revealed at World Government Summit in the presence of representatives of 138 governments.  

“The new project is a seed that we are planting today, and we expect the next generations to reap its fruits.”

The Arab nation is not new to space exploration. UAE established its space agency in 2014 aiming to boost the country’s space research capacity. In June 2016, UAE space agency and NASA reached an agreement to cooperate in aeronautics research and to use it to benefit humanity. UAE is also aiming to launch a spacecraft to Mars in 2021. If successful it will be the first Arab probe launched into space. 

Source: Gulf News

