Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Bianca Balti is Rookie of the Year

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 is on newsstands and online since Wednesday. SI continues to celebrate the special issue with events and media appearances. The Vibes SI fan festival in Houston will bring the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 launch week to an end. The magazine has announced the winner of the Rookie of the Year vote.

Fans of the SI Swimsuit edition have been invited to vote for their favorite newcomer SI swimsuit model. The swimsuit models up for vote include Kelly Gale, Myla Dalbesio, Lais Ribeiro, Vita Sidorkina, Danielle Herrington, Bianca Balti and Mia Kang.

32-year-old model Bianca Balti has won the voting. The Italian model has a long career as runway model and has appeared on the covers of Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, W, Cosmopolitan, and Marie Claire, and even men's magazine Playboy. It is surprising that she had to wait until the age of 32 to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

Balti was discovered while studying at a University. "I was very naughty," Bianca told SI. "That’s the reason I didn’t go very much to the university, because I was partying with my friends more than going to the university. When I found this job as a model, my mom was so relieved."

Congratulations to #rookieoftheyear @biancabalti !!!!!! Definitely a "big deal"!!!!!!! A post shared by MJ Day (@mj_day) on Feb 15, 2017 at 4:59pm PST

Kate Upton is again on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. It is her third time on the cover and fifth time in the swimsuit issue. The super model appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday for the cover reveal.

The models of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 are including five previous cover models (Nina Agdal, Christie Brinkley, Ashley Graham, Hannah Jeter and Chrissy Teigen), five mothers (and one expecting), five world-famous athletes (Simone Biles, Genie Bouchard, Aly Raisman, Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki) and seven rookies was assembled by Swimsuit Editor MJ Day. In addition to being models, these women are authors, activists, designers, kick boxers, impresarios, Olympic gold medal winners, students, groundbreakers, singer-songwriters, up-and-coming and leading business executives, role models and so much more.

"The women of SI Swimsuit 2017 are a collection of change agents, pioneers, power brokers and breakout stars-in-waiting who have in their own way redefined the cultural conversation around beauty," said Day. "These ladies embody character and beauty—and they prove that when it comes to beauty, there is not one singular definition. This is the very essence of SI Swimsuit, and it's our guiding principle as we move forward."

On February 16, SI Swimsuit will stream a live show from the red carpet of the New York City launch party debuting this year's full cast of models. The VIP event will also feature a DJ performance by Nick Cannon and an array of social integrations. Swimsuit coverage will continue at the first-ever VIBES by SI Swimsuit music, food and culture festival taking place in Houston, Texas, on February 17‑18, featuring live performances by GRAMMY Award winners Diplo and Miguel, a range of panels hosted by 2017 Swimsuit models, food offerings from local and national celebrity chefs and more. Also, "The Making of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017" will premiere exclusively on DIRECTV NOW on February 15. The 50-minute documentary offers viewers a rare extended glimpse behind the scenes of the creation of the iconic issue. The show, like this issue, celebrates the strength of women—in all forms.

The full cast of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 models is as follows: Alexa Ray Joel, Aly Raisman, Ashley Graham, Barbara Palvin, Bianca Balti, Bo Krsmanovic, Caroline Wozniacki, Chrissy Teigen, Christie Brinkley, Danielle Herrington, Genie Bouchard, Hailey Clauson, Hannah Ferguson, Hannah Jeter, Kate Bock, Kate Upton, Kelly Gale, Lais Ribiero, Mia Kang, Myla Dalbesio, Nina Agdal, Robyn Lawley, Rose Bertram, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Samantha Hoopes, Serena Williams, Simone Biles and Vita Sidorkina.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit reaches more than 70 million US adults annually and more men 18 to 34 than the Super Bowl. The iconic brand spans 20 product extensions, along with a vibrant experiential marketing business. Since debuting in 1964, Swimsuit has become a pop-culture phenomenon and a revered launching pad for successful careers in TV, fashion, business and film, including those of Elle Macpherson, Kathy Ireland, Cheryl Tiegs, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Kate Upton, Chrissy Teigen and Ashley Graham. The fashion industry describes SI Swimsuit as the "Oscars of Swimwear," as an appearance in the issue is a crowning achievement for swimsuit and accessory manufacturers.

See all the photos and videos in the digital release of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017.