Harvard and MIT Win CRISPR Gene-Editing Patent Fight Against UC Berkeley
The scientists who were responsible for CRISPR gene editing technology have suffered a major loss in the patent battle for the technique.

The experts who came up with CRISPR gene editing technology faced a big defeat recently in court over a battle for the patent to the technology. Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier had been awarded several times regarding the invention of CRISPR technology.

This gene editing technology allowed changes to be made in the DNA of the cells. The only problem is that the inventors have been held up by a claim made by another scientist named Feng Zhang. 

The court decided that despite what the two original inventors might say, Zhang’s claim to a patent for the technology stands on its own ground and in its own right as valid. While patent trials are humdrum affairs, this one has grabbed the attention of the media due to its high profile nature.

CRISPR-Cas9 technology is not something to be taken lightly. This revolutionary technology will be a game changer on the scene in the future decades. It will virtually transform the face of medicine till it comes to resemble a whole different dimension. 

CRISPR is a gold mine of sorts. That is why everyone wants a piece of it and so as far as invention patents go, there is a mad rush to own the rights to this technique. CRISPR has already been used in lab settings to rectify the mutation that causes sickle cell disease.

Also mosquitoes have been used to fight the malaria that already exists in their bodies. Even crops have been made disease-free thanks to this gene editing technology. The main agents that are used in this technology are bacteria. They help accomplish the tasks that CRISPR is famous for. 

The two patents filed by the inventors and Zhang hail from different instututes. The first one comes from UC Berkley and the second one comes from the Broad Institute.

While the Berkley patent is more comprehensive in scope than the Broad one, the bone of contention between the two remains over the small details that figure in the small print that has to do with the technique.

Right now the UC Berkley case has frozen its own patent under duress. Also the whole thing revolves around money which is indeed something which makes the mare go. 

