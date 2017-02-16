 
 

Winston Churchill’s Lost Essay On Aliens Unearthed

Posted: Feb 16 2017, 4:25am CST

 

Winston Churchill’s Lost Essay on Aliens Unearthed
Getty Images
  Winston Churchill's Lost Essay on Alien Life Forms Finally Found
 

British prime minister Winston Churchill’s lost essay on alien life forms was finally found. It contained some interesting points which resonate with us moderns even today.

While Winston Churchill was a wartime prime minister of Britain, he was also a seasoned writer who wrote several books and essays. In the capacity of being an orator, historian and one of the most brilliant and witty politicians of the 20th century, he showed a remarkable versatility.

He was also into science and technology. At the age of 22, when he was in India and a member of the British Army, he read several tomes on all sorts of scientific subjects. 

Winston Churchill wrote several essays on all sorts of topics ranging from evolution to cells. His articles appeared in the periodicals and magazines of that time. In one essay, he described fusion in detail.

During the course of WWII, he tried to implement radar facility in Britain and also looked into nuclear power as a viable alternative. Churchill worked in conjunction with several other scientists.

He even had a science advisor who conferred with him regularily. One of the oddities that has emerged from Churchill’s writings is an essay on alien life forms. Titled “Are We Alone in the Universe?” he speculated regarding alien life in the cosmos. 

Winston Churchill put pen to paper regarding this interesting topic when Europe was about to be embroiled in a major war. He gave it the “once over” while in the South of France during the 1950s, according to Nature.

Churchill made a few brief changes in it to match the temper of the times he was living through. His essay has a similarity to modern arguments concerning astrobiology.

He basically says in the essay that given the immensity of the universe, it is hard to believe that we are the only living beings in it. 

The witty prime minister also wrote regarding the major characteristic of life which was to reproduce and pass on one’s genes. Life was a form of chemical imperialism and it showed ever-increasing complexity from the amoeba to man.

Winston Churchill also corroborated the point that water is a necessity for life to exist. The man also discusses in his essay the zones which may hold life in them in the universe. Mars is especially given a thumbs up as a possible haven for life.

Churchill also muses that one fine day in the future, we might travel to the moon and other planets of the solar system. He was very right in this regard.

The British prime minister also lamented the fact that humans didn’t do a good job of handling their own civilization since it was a hub of warfare and injustice. 

