 
 

NASA's OSIRIS-REx Captures First Closer Image Of Jupiter

Posted: Feb 16 2017, 4:37am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

NASA&#039;s OSIRIS-REx Captures First Closer Image of Jupiter
This image was taken at 3:38 a.m. EST on Feb. 9, 2017, when the spacecraft was 75 million miles (120 million kilometers) from Earth and 419 million miles (675 million kilometers) from Jupiter. With an exposure time of two seconds, the image renders Jupiter overexposed, but allows for enhanced detection of stars in the background. CREDIT NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona
 

Jupiter Captured by NASA's OSIRIS-Rex spacecraft's MapCam instrument during optical navigation testing for the mission's Earth-Trojan Asteroid Search.

Recently NASA’s OSIRIS-Rex captured Jupiter with its three moons for the first time. The instrument captured Jupiter during its mission of optical testing for earth’s Trojan asteroid.

Don't Miss: How to Pre-order Nintendo Switch

Jupiter is in the center of the image with moon Callisto on its left and Europa and IO moon are on the right of the Jupiter. There is also fourth moon in the image named Ganemede, but it’s not clear.

NASA’s OSIRIS took the image at 3:38 a.m. EST on Feb. 9, 2017, when the spacecraft was at a distance of 120 million kilometers from Earth and 675 million kilometers from Jupiter. The exposure time was two seconds for which Jupiter was overexposed and helped astronomers detect the background stars.

OSIRIS-Rex’s safety mission, management and engineering were ensured by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. The principal investigator is Dante Lauretta of the University of Arizona, Tucson, and the University of Arizona leads the science team and the mission's observation planning and processing. 

Denver based Lockheed Martin Space Systems built the spacecraft and also provides facilities for the flight operations. Navigation of the OSIRIS-Rex is the responsibility of Goddard and KinetX Aerospace.

According to NASA officials,OSIRIS-Re x is the third mission in NASA's New Frontiers Program. The official also revealed that the New Frontiers Program is managed by NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The program was designed for a Science Mission Directorate in Washington

The image was taken by the PolyCam that is the longest range camera of OSIRIS-Rex that can capture asteroid Bennu from two million kilometers.

NASA developed the final image from two images by setting Jupiter’s brightness separate from the faint moons and then combined them together to bring the four objects in one image.NASA hopes that it will be able to capture even more images with OSIRIS Re x in future.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Winston Churchill’s Lost Essay on Aliens Unearthed

Winston Churchill’s Lost Essay on Aliens Unearthed

13 minutes ago

NASA Wants You to Find Planet 9

NASA Wants You to Find Planet 9

22 minutes ago

NASA to Study Risks and Costs of Sending Astronauts on First Flight of SLS Rocket

NASA to Study Risks and Costs of Sending Astronauts on First Flight of SLS Rocket

1 hour ago

Harvard and MIT Win CRISPR Gene-Editing Patent Fight Against UC Berkeley

Harvard and MIT Win CRISPR Gene-Editing Patent Fight Against UC Berkeley

1 hour ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

37 minutes ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Bianca Balti is Rookie of the Year

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Bianca Balti is Rookie of the Year

54 minutes ago

Best Presidents&#039; Day 2017 Deals and Sales

Best Presidents' Day 2017 Deals and Sales

57 minutes ago

UAE Plans to Build First City on Mars by 2117

UAE Plans to Build First City on Mars by 2117

2 hours ago

Facebook new Video App for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Smart TV Announced

Facebook new Video App for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Smart TV Announced

4 hours ago

January 2017 Is third-hottest on Record: NASA

January 2017 Is third-hottest on Record: NASA

4 hours ago

BlackBerry now has virtually No Market hare

BlackBerry now has virtually No Market hare

4 hours ago

Agatha Christie&#039;s Disappearance and the Mandela Effect - Did She Ever Return?

Agatha Christie's Disappearance and the Mandela Effect - Did She Ever Return?

4 hours ago

2017 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 Endurance Racer Teased

2017 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 Endurance Racer Teased

7 hours ago

Aston Martin AM-RB 001 Will Have a Cosworth V112 and Ricardo Gearbox

Aston Martin AM-RB 001 Will Have a Cosworth V112 and Ricardo Gearbox

7 hours ago

Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept Revealed

Citroen SpaceTourer 4X4 E Concept Revealed

7 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Best Presidents&#039; Day 2017 Deals and Sales

Best Presidents' Day 2017 Deals and Sales

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop




Latest Science News

Winston Churchill’s Lost Essay on Aliens Unearthed

Winston Churchill’s Lost Essay on Aliens Unearthed

13 minutes ago

NASA Wants You to Find Planet 9

NASA Wants You to Find Planet 9

22 minutes ago

NASA to Study Risks and Costs of Sending Astronauts on First Flight of SLS Rocket

NASA to Study Risks and Costs of Sending Astronauts on First Flight of SLS Rocket

1 hour ago

Harvard and MIT Win CRISPR Gene-Editing Patent Fight Against UC Berkeley

Harvard and MIT Win CRISPR Gene-Editing Patent Fight Against UC Berkeley

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Winston Churchill’s Lost Essay on Aliens Unearthed

Winston Churchill’s Lost Essay on Aliens Unearthed

12 minutes ago

NASA Wants You to Find Planet 9

NASA Wants You to Find Planet 9

22 minutes ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

37 minutes ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

40 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook