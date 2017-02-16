NASA's OSIRIS-REx Captures First Closer Image Of Jupiter

Recently NASA’s OSIRIS-Rex captured Jupiter with its three moons for the first time. The instrument captured Jupiter during its mission of optical testing for earth’s Trojan asteroid.

Jupiter is in the center of the image with moon Callisto on its left and Europa and IO moon are on the right of the Jupiter. There is also fourth moon in the image named Ganemede, but it’s not clear.

NASA’s OSIRIS took the image at 3:38 a.m. EST on Feb. 9, 2017, when the spacecraft was at a distance of 120 million kilometers from Earth and 675 million kilometers from Jupiter. The exposure time was two seconds for which Jupiter was overexposed and helped astronomers detect the background stars.

OSIRIS-Rex’s safety mission, management and engineering were ensured by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. The principal investigator is Dante Lauretta of the University of Arizona, Tucson, and the University of Arizona leads the science team and the mission's observation planning and processing.

Denver based Lockheed Martin Space Systems built the spacecraft and also provides facilities for the flight operations. Navigation of the OSIRIS-Rex is the responsibility of Goddard and KinetX Aerospace.

According to NASA officials,OSIRIS-Re x is the third mission in NASA's New Frontiers Program. The official also revealed that the New Frontiers Program is managed by NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The program was designed for a Science Mission Directorate in Washington

The image was taken by the PolyCam that is the longest range camera of OSIRIS-Rex that can capture asteroid Bennu from two million kilometers.

NASA developed the final image from two images by setting Jupiter’s brightness separate from the faint moons and then combined them together to bring the four objects in one image.NASA hopes that it will be able to capture even more images with OSIRIS Re x in future.