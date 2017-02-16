 
 

VESA Says DisplayPort Standard Is Gaining Momentum In Mobile Space

Posted: Feb 16 2017, 5:24am CST

 

VESA says DisplayPort standard is gaining momentum in mobile space
 

VESA will be showing off new products using DisplayPort Alt mode at MWC 2017

VESA is the group that makes video standards for the electronics devices that we enjoy today. VESA has announced that thanks to growing adoption from OEMs and chipmakers that the DisplayPort standard is gaining momentum in the mobile consumer electronics world. Much of that growth comes thanks to the growth in adoption of DisplayPort Alternate Mode or Alt Mode.

That standard is currently supported by "dozens" of products using the USB Type-C connector. Strategy Analytics has issued a report recently that shows over 110 million handsets and tablets have been sold as of Q4 2016 that include DisplayPort, DisplayPort Alt mode, and myDP native capability.

"There is a perfect storm which will boost consumer demand for 4K/HDR video and VR/AR applications through the rest of this decade," stated Eric Smith, senior analyst, Tablet and Touchscreen Strategies at Strategy Analytics. "Displays have higher resolution, wireless connections are faster and have lower latency, physical connectors are smaller and provide higher bandwidth, and high-quality video content is more ubiquitous. Consumers continue to use more video on mobile devices as enabling technologies develop. More than a third of smartphones sold in 2017 already have the ability to capture 4K video – Strategy Analytics forecasts that percentage will increase to over half by the beginning of the next decade. Consumers will not hesitate to take advantage of this ever greater capability and will capture and consume ever growing amounts of high-definition content."

VESA is also talking up DisplayPort Alt mode Support in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 platform. That platform is designed for thinner and lower power consuming premium devices including smartphones, AR and AR gear, IP cameras, tablets, and mobile computers.

"DisplayPort Alt Mode over USB Type-C allows delivery of 4K60 video with audio, USB data and USB Power over a single cable and reversible connector," said Salman Saeed, director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We've chosen to integrate this technology into the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 to support emerging, mobile productivity and virtual reality applications, while also reducing our customers bill of materials, design-in time and time to production."

