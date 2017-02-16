 
 

IPhone 8 Rumor Suggests Function Area To Replace Touch ID

Posted: Feb 16 2017, 5:40am CST

 

Rumor suggests that Apple will integrate new biometric tech to replicate Touch ID functions

KGI Research analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has issued a new investor note that has to do with the coming Apple iPhone 8 smartphone. Kuo has a history of being reliable so when a note is issued wearing that name people pay attention. This latest note says that the iPhone 8 will adopt a new function area on the bottom of the display.

The new function are is reportedly possible thanks to the almost bezel-free design of the iPhone 8 screen. The function are is in the same location as the current home button and Touch ID sensor according to Kuo. The function area will replace the Touch ID button on the iPhone 8 device.

Kuo says that Apple plans to make up for the loss of the Touch ID sensor with some new biometric tech that will offer the same functionality of Touch ID. Previous rumors have claimed that among those biometric technologies will be facial recognition.

Specifics on what the function area will do are lacking now, but the area is believed to be home to virtual buttons and other actions. Kuo also says that the iPhone 8 will have a usable screen size of about 5.15-inches with the overall face measuring 5.8-inches.

Kuo wrote in the note, "The most apparent change of the OLED iPhone will be a full-screen design, along with the elimination of the Home button and current fingerprint recognition technology. Of particular note is that we expect the OLED iPhone will adopt a 5.8" physical OLED panel. But the actual display area will be around 5.15", and the rest will be an area for functions (e.g. allocation of virtual buttons)."

Shane McGlaun
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

