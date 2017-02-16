 
 

4-Day Best Buy Presidents' Day 2017 Sale Launched For Members

Posted: Feb 16 2017, 6:25am CST

 

My Best Buy members get early access to the Presidents' Day 2017 Sale.

Presidents' Day 2017 is on Monday, Feb. 20. The first Presidents' Day sales are underway. The 4-Day Best Buy Presidents' Day 2017 Sale is available online for members of the My Best Buy rewards program. The membership of My Best Buy is free and shoppers can sign-up here to take advantage of the Best Buy Presidents' Day deals on Thursday.

Don't Miss: How to Pre-order Nintendo Switch

Best Buy is offering a huge 4 Day Presidents' Day 2017 sale that begins today for Best Buy members. Non-members have to wait until Friday to grab Best Buy's Presidents' Day deals. The Early access ends 11:59 p.m. CT today.

Featured deals in the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale include several deals on Apple products. Customers can get $150 in savings when activating a new iPhone 7, get a 21.5" iMac Retina 4K, Core i5, 8GB, 1TB HDD for $1,299.99, save $75 on select iPad Pro 9.7 tablets, get a $749.99 13.3" Apple MacBook Air Core i5, 8GB, 128GB or a $949.99 13.3" MacBook Air Core i5, 8GB, 256GB.

The best TV deals in the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale are comprised of a $99.99 32-inch Hisense HDTV,  $449.99 55" Sharp  LC-55N7000U 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $899.99 65" Samsung UN65KU6290FXZA 4K Ultra HD Smart TV and a $1,499.99 55" Samsung UN55KS9000FXZA 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV. The Samsung KS9000 deal beats Amazon's best offer by $300. This can change though. Comparing sales prices with offers on Amazon.com always make sense.

The 10.1" Digiland Android tablet is on sale for $79.99 and customers can save up to $300 on gaming PC today in the Best Buy President's Day 2017 sale for embers only.

All deals of the Best Buy Presidents' Day 2017 sale are listed on this page. As always, we recommend to compare prices on amazon.com, before jumping the gun on an advertised deal.

Besides Best Buy, serveral other retailers have launched Presidents' Day sales online including Target, Kohl's and Macy's. Find all in the updated list of Presidents' Day Sales 2017.

