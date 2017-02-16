 
 

Pioneer Rayz Headphones Are Powered By The IPhone And Support In-line Charging

Posted: Feb 16 2017, 6:31am CST | by , in News | Apple

 

Pioneer Rayz Headphones are Powered by the iPhone and Support in-line Charging
 

Rayz Plus earphones let you charge the iPhone as you listen

Pioneer has unveiled a new set of earphones that are specifically designed for the Apple iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. The earphones are the Rayz and Rayz Plus and both interact with an app that runs on the Apple device. Rayz are designed to take advantage of the Lightning Connector on the latest Apple devices.

Rayz Plus earphones are the only lightening headset on the market that have an in-line node to allow charging of your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch while you are listening to music. Both the Rayz and Rayz Plus earphones are powered by the device and don't have batteries.

The earphones use the LightX platform allowing operating in modes with the lowest power use possible. Rayz models have six microphones inside enabling smart noise cancellation that scans the ear and optimizes performance quality. The noise cancellation is designed to cancel sound across the entire noise spectrum of life, not just during a flight.

Rayz and Rayz Plus earphones have the ability to pause and restart your audio when you place them into your ear or remove them from the ear. If you remove the earphones and don't put them back in, low power mode is activated. All six mics can be muted during calls and the companion app lets users adjust the EQ and program the smart button.

New features can be delivered via app updates over time. "Pioneer and Onkyo have been driving first-to-market innovations in audio over the last few decades. We are delighted to partner with Avnera to bring to market the world's first truly smart Lightning earphones," said Munenori Otsuki, CEO of Onkyo Corporation.

Rayz earphones come in onyx or ice colors for $99.95 and the Rayz Plus come in graphite and bronze for $149.95.

