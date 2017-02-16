 
 

Russian Hackers Who Hit Election Going After Mac Users

If you have a Mac computer, you may want to double check your system. According to a report from Computer World, security teams have found that there is a macOS malware program that was likely used by the team to hack the Democratic National Committee last year - and cost Hillary Clinton the election. 

The group, which is well known within the security industry but under many different aliases, has been at work for almost a decade. Still, this is more than likely the work of one person or a small group of people, according to Bitdefender.

In fact, Bitdefender was the group to discover what is now likely the first macOS version of the Trojan. No one has been able to find out how one gets the malware because we have only been able to get a small part of the full chain. Some think that a malware downloader like Komplex is involved.

"Our past analysis of samples known to be linked to the APT28 group shows a number of similarities between the Xagent component for Windows/Linux and the macOS binary that currently forms the object of our investigation," the Bitdefender researchers said in their blog post. "For one, there is the presence of similar modules, such as FileSystem, KeyLogger, and RemoteShell, as well as a similar network module called HttpChanel."

It is also likely that the group can be tied to the Russian Military Intelligence team, according to CNET.

