 
 

Father's Diet Impacts On Son's Ability To Reproduce

Posted: Feb 16 2017, 7:26am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Father&#039;s Diet Impacts on Son&#039;s Ability to Reproduce
This study sought to understand if the nutritional history of fathers had an effect on their sons. Credit: Getty Images
  • Father’s Nutritional Status has a Bearing on Son’s Reproductive Capacity
 

A study in flies showed that the father’s nutritional status has a bearing on the son’s reproductive capacity.

Biological researchers confirmed the thesis that males pass on much more than just their genes to their children. A father’s diet may aid his son in the mating game.

Don't Miss: Big Announcements at MCW 2017

The experiments were carried out in fruit flies. Although it is quite a leap from fruit flies to human beings, the general laws which apply to all species are pretty much a universal phenomenon. Especially fruit flies tend to share several genetic markers with human beings. 

The paternal role in the life cycle of the children seems to be important too. This influence begins even before the birth of the children. While males are living on high or low protein diets, later on they graduate to an intermediate diet.

These males had sons who showed large differences in gene behavior. Thus sperm competitiveness showed large gaps. Those dads who had high protein diets passed on the trait of having excellent sperm quality to their sons.

This sperm were moreover likely to win when in rivalry with a competitor’s sperm within the female’s birth canal.   

These genes were not found in fathers who had low protein diets. This is the only study of its kind that has come up with information regarding inter-generational causes and effects in regard to diet content.

The effects of a good diet go very far and do not just count in the life of the father. Diet is basic to the bodily foundation and biological constitution of the organism.

Yet especially in humans, epigenetic effects seem to count for even more. Also the changes in the genes were influenced by the environment. Thus the dictum that you cannot change your genes has been proved wrong once and for all.  

The research is published in the journal Biology Letters.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Infant Brain Scans can Detect Autism Long Before Symptoms Appear

Infant Brain Scans can Detect Autism Long Before Symptoms Appear

14 minutes ago

NASA&#039;s OSIRIS-REx Captures First Closer Image of Jupiter

NASA's OSIRIS-REx Captures First Closer Image of Jupiter

2 hours ago

Winston Churchill’s Lost Essay on Aliens Unearthed

Winston Churchill’s Lost Essay on Aliens Unearthed

3 hours ago

NASA Wants You to Find Planet 9

NASA Wants You to Find Planet 9

3 hours ago

Russian Hackers Who Hit Election Going After Mac Users

Russian Hackers Who Hit Election Going After Mac Users

22 minutes ago

Getting the Nintendo NES at Target

Getting the Nintendo NES at Target

43 minutes ago

Pioneer Rayz Headphones are Powered by the iPhone and Support in-line Charging

Pioneer Rayz Headphones are Powered by the iPhone and Support in-line Charging

55 minutes ago

Best Presidents&#039; Day 2017 Deals and Sales

Best Presidents' Day 2017 Deals and Sales

59 minutes ago

4-Day Best Buy Presidents&#039; Day 2017 Sale Launched for Members

4-Day Best Buy Presidents' Day 2017 Sale Launched for Members

1 hour ago

Microsoft Offers Open Source Software for Training Drones and Other Devices

Microsoft Offers Open Source Software for Training Drones and Other Devices

1 hour ago

iPhone 8 rumor Suggests Function Area to Replace Touch ID

iPhone 8 rumor Suggests Function Area to Replace Touch ID

1 hour ago

VESA says DisplayPort standard is gaining momentum in mobile space

VESA says DisplayPort standard is gaining momentum in mobile space

2 hours ago

Archos and Kodak Sign Tablet Deal for European Market

Archos and Kodak Sign Tablet Deal for European Market

2 hours ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

3 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Bianca Balti is Rookie of the Year

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Bianca Balti is Rookie of the Year

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Best Presidents&#039; Day 2017 Deals and Sales

Best Presidents' Day 2017 Deals and Sales

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop




Latest Science News

Infant Brain Scans can Detect Autism Long Before Symptoms Appear

Infant Brain Scans can Detect Autism Long Before Symptoms Appear

14 minutes ago

NASA&#039;s OSIRIS-REx Captures First Closer Image of Jupiter

NASA's OSIRIS-REx Captures First Closer Image of Jupiter

2 hours ago

Winston Churchill’s Lost Essay on Aliens Unearthed

Winston Churchill’s Lost Essay on Aliens Unearthed

3 hours ago

NASA Wants You to Find Planet 9

NASA Wants You to Find Planet 9

3 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Infant Brain Scans can Detect Autism Long Before Symptoms Appear

Infant Brain Scans can Detect Autism Long Before Symptoms Appear

14 minutes ago

Russian Hackers Who Hit Election Going After Mac Users

Russian Hackers Who Hit Election Going After Mac Users

22 minutes ago

Getting the Nintendo NES at Target

Getting the Nintendo NES at Target

43 minutes ago

Pioneer Rayz Headphones are Powered by the iPhone and Support in-line Charging

Pioneer Rayz Headphones are Powered by the iPhone and Support in-line Charging

55 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook