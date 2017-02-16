 
 

The "Truth" About McDonald's Burger And Fries

Posted: Feb 16 2017, 8:02am CST

 

People may deny it, but there are times when you really crave a McDonald's burger, fries, or at least a Shamrock Shake. We all know that fast food isn't really good for you, even if you just order a salad, but how bad is it really? Are you signing yourself up for certain death if you partake in some chicken nuggets, or is it okay if you order them sparingly?

People all over the world eat McDonald's, and it looks really different depending where you go. It is true, to a point, that the locations in the United States don't always have the healthiest options. It is also true that you have to balance what you eat with exercise. Making smart choices, like swapping out apple slices for french fries, can also make your meal healthier. Still, what if you don't want to sacrifice for your trip? Let's delve into what you're putting into your body:

Are McDonald's Burgers 100% Beef?

Somewhere on the great internet, there was a rumor that McDonald's purchases their beef from a company called All-Beer or 100% Beef, which is what allows them to use those words on their products, even though that isn't what is included in the meat itself.

According to Snopes, this all related back to the distrust of corporations that our society has and the claims are false. McDonald's hamburger patties are made with "100% USDA-inspected beef." When they are cooked, salt and pepper are added. There aren't any fillers nor preservatives.

Still, Now the End Begins claims that McDonald's did admit to using the fabled "pink slime" at one point in time, but that it was completely removed.

As far as McDonald's most popular burger, the Big Mac, goes, there is still some mystery as to what is happening in the "secret sauce." They have said that they are ready to reveal what's in it, but that hasn't been released yet.

It is troubling, however, that a report from Express UK said that it "could take you three days to fully digest a Big Mac in comparison to the usual 24 hour digestion route."

While the burger is okay, you might want to look at the ingredients list for the hamburger buns - and maybe order a lettuce wrap next time.

Is it Safe to Eat McDonald's Fries?

McDonald's french fries get a little more difficult. Of course the main ingredient is potatoes. Now, when we order fries, we know we aren't getting the healthiest thing, regardless of where we get them from or if we make them ourselves. 

According to Truth Theory, potatoes isn't where it ends. They have to have "perfect' french fries, which means that they can't have lines. To get that appearance, they have to use a pesticide to prevent naturally occurring deviations. 

It also talks about how there are 17 other ingredients in fries - including hydrogenerated soybean oil, dextrose, sodium acid pyrophosphate, and dimethylpolysiloxane.

So is it safe to eat McDonald's burgers and fries? As long as you do it in moderation and you aren't eating them on a daily basis, it is probably fine. Still, make sure to get some vegetables in there as well.

