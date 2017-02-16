WWDC 2017 Details Served up by Apple

Apple today announced its 28th annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The WWDC 2017 will be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose. The WWDC is not just interesting for developers, but also Apple users. The Cupertino consumer electronics giant is also expected to unveil new software and hardware at the WWDC 2017 keynote.

Don't Miss: The Funniest Super Bowl 2017 Commercials

The WWDC kicks off June 5. Each year during WWDC, millions of talented developers around the world learn about Apple's breakthrough platform technologies ranging from programming languages like Swift to breakthrough developer APIs like SiriKit, HomeKit, HealthKit and CarPlay. These Apple technologies inspire developers to continue creating incredible experiences for every aspect of customers’ lives and improve the way they manage their smart homes, cars, health and more for over one billion active Apple devices.

Located just minutes from Apple’s new headquarters in Cupertino, WWDC 2017 will give developers access to more than 1,000 Apple engineers with opportunities to meet and engage with them throughout the conference.

The McEnery Convention Center will be the hub for thousands of attendees with hotel, restaurant and entertainment options, all within walking distance. In addition to the keynote address, get-togethers, sessions and labs for developers, Apple is working with the city of San Jose and local businesses to celebrate the return of WWDC with very special experiences around San Jose throughout the week.

Located in the Downtown core with its own parking garage, the Convention Center boasts 372,754 sq. ft. of total space, is connected to two hotels, is within walking distance of 5 additional hotels, multiple visual and performing arts facilities and an abundance of restaurants. The Center and its surroundings are connected by public transportation including Light Rail, Caltrain and free Downtown shuttle and is home to popular public events like Fanime, The Silicon Valley Auto Show and the Harvest Festival. The Center also houses its own UPS store able to meet a multitude of shipping, packing, notary and printing needs Monday-Saturday.

The WWDC was held in the years before in San Francisco. Developers will have the opportunity to apply for tickets this spring. The conference will be live-streamed through the Apple Developer website and on the WWDC app for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.