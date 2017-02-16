 
 

IPhone 8 To Have Stainless Steel Body And Glass Back

Posted: Feb 16 2017, 8:55am CST | by , in Rumors | Apple

 

iPhone 8 to have stainless steel body and glass back
 

With some of the most highlighted manufacturers releasing their most pampered new models, iPhone still doesn’t seem to have budged its peer group. Several rumors go viral each day about the iPhone 8 even when we all know that it’s almost half a year away from today.

Don't Miss: How to Pre-order Nintendo Switch

Some of these rumors have been confirmed by undisclosed but highly authentic sources. One of these sources recently leaked a report which shifts a few more from the rumor stack to solid-concrete news stack.

According to the report DigiTimes, iPhone 8 will be featuring a stainless-steel body. Foxconn and Jabil Circuit are made responsible for the manufacturing of the stainless-steel frame of the upcoming iPhone 8.

Remember that the 5.8” OLED display panel for iPhone 8 will be manufactured and supplied by Samsung. iPhone 7S with a 4.7” display and iPhone 7S Plus with the 5.5” display panels will come in the standard aluminum alloy frame which was used in 3 of the previous generations.

The regular frames will be supplied for manufacturing of iPhone 7s and 7s Plus by Catcher Technology. Although no live image or 3D render were released showing the design of iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, it is highly possible that these two models will reflect the design of earlier iPhone 7 and 7 Plus models but with an update on the software and performance side.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

AppSync Unified 6.0 Beta for iOS 10 and 10.2 jailbreak released

AppSync Unified 6.0 Beta for iOS 10 and 10.2 jailbreak released

6 minutes ago

WWDC 2017 Details Served up by Apple

WWDC 2017 Details Served up by Apple

18 minutes ago

Pioneer Rayz Headphones are Powered by the iPhone and Support in-line Charging

Pioneer Rayz Headphones are Powered by the iPhone and Support in-line Charging

1 hour ago

iPhone 8 rumor Suggests Function Area to Replace Touch ID

iPhone 8 rumor Suggests Function Area to Replace Touch ID

3 hours ago

Presidents&#039; Day 2017 Sales Offer Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sales 2017 Offer Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

2 minutes ago

Best Buy Presidents&#039; Day 2017 Sale Launched for Members Features Deals on Apple Gadgets

Best Buy Presidents' Day 2017 Sale Launched for Members Features Deals on Apple Gadgets

6 minutes ago

UAE Plans to Build a City on Mars by 2117

UAE Plans to Build a City on Mars by 2117

42 minutes ago

The &quot;Truth&quot; About McDonald&#039;s Burger and Fries

The "Truth" About McDonald's Burger and Fries

53 minutes ago

Father&#039;s Diet Impacts on Son&#039;s Ability to Reproduce

Father's Diet Impacts on Son's Ability to Reproduce

1 hour ago

Infant Brain Scans can Detect Autism Long Before Symptoms Appear

Infant Brain Scans can Detect Autism Long Before Symptoms Appear

1 hour ago

Russian Hackers Who Hit Election Going After Mac Users

Russian Hackers Who Hit Election Going After Mac Users

1 hour ago

Getting the Nintendo NES at Target

Getting the Nintendo NES at Target

2 hours ago

Microsoft Offers Open Source Software for Training Drones and Other Devices

Microsoft Offers Open Source Software for Training Drones and Other Devices

2 hours ago

VESA says DisplayPort standard is gaining momentum in mobile space

VESA says DisplayPort standard is gaining momentum in mobile space

3 hours ago

Archos and Kodak Sign Tablet Deal for European Market

Archos and Kodak Sign Tablet Deal for European Market

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Presidents&#039; Day 2017 Sales Offer Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sales 2017 Offer Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop




Apple

AppSync Unified 6.0 Beta for iOS 10 and 10.2 jailbreak released

AppSync Unified 6.0 Beta for iOS 10 and 10.2 jailbreak released

6 minutes ago

WWDC 2017 Details Served up by Apple

WWDC 2017 Details Served up by Apple

18 minutes ago

Pioneer Rayz Headphones are Powered by the iPhone and Support in-line Charging

Pioneer Rayz Headphones are Powered by the iPhone and Support in-line Charging

1 hour ago

iPhone 8 rumor Suggests Function Area to Replace Touch ID

iPhone 8 rumor Suggests Function Area to Replace Touch ID

3 hours ago

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Presidents&#039; Day 2017 Sales Offer Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sales 2017 Offer Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

2 minutes ago

Best Buy Presidents&#039; Day 2017 Sale Launched for Members Features Deals on Apple Gadgets

Best Buy Presidents' Day 2017 Sale Launched for Members Features Deals on Apple Gadgets

6 minutes ago

AppSync Unified 6.0 Beta for iOS 10 and 10.2 jailbreak released

AppSync Unified 6.0 Beta for iOS 10 and 10.2 jailbreak released

6 minutes ago

WWDC 2017 Details Served up by Apple

WWDC 2017 Details Served up by Apple

18 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook