iPhone 8 to have stainless steel body and glass back

With some of the most highlighted manufacturers releasing their most pampered new models, iPhone still doesn’t seem to have budged its peer group. Several rumors go viral each day about the iPhone 8 even when we all know that it’s almost half a year away from today.

Some of these rumors have been confirmed by undisclosed but highly authentic sources. One of these sources recently leaked a report which shifts a few more from the rumor stack to solid-concrete news stack.

According to the report DigiTimes, iPhone 8 will be featuring a stainless-steel body. Foxconn and Jabil Circuit are made responsible for the manufacturing of the stainless-steel frame of the upcoming iPhone 8.

Remember that the 5.8” OLED display panel for iPhone 8 will be manufactured and supplied by Samsung. iPhone 7S with a 4.7” display and iPhone 7S Plus with the 5.5” display panels will come in the standard aluminum alloy frame which was used in 3 of the previous generations.

The regular frames will be supplied for manufacturing of iPhone 7s and 7s Plus by Catcher Technology. Although no live image or 3D render were released showing the design of iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, it is highly possible that these two models will reflect the design of earlier iPhone 7 and 7 Plus models but with an update on the software and performance side.