Vitamin D Protects You Against Cold and Flu

Vitamin D supplements can protect against upper respiratory tract infections. The study involved 11,000 participants and it was published in an online journal. Vitamin D is crucial for strong bones as well as optimum muscular health.

Further research has found that it also aids the body in its fight against acute respiratory infections. These infections kill millions of people on an annual basis around the world.

Low vitamin D sets you up for catching such respiratory tract infections. While until now some studies found a positive link between vitamin D and protection against respiratory infections, others found no such connection whatsoever.

A meta-analysis study, published in the British Medical Journal, was conducted that took several other research efforts into its purview. Daily or weekly supplementation with vitamin D sure did have a positive effect on those who were deficient in the vitamin.

Meanwhile, generally speaking all participants benefited from the supplementation to some degree. Yet here is the rub that extremely high doses taken intermittently were not good for the individuals.

Vitamin D is also known as calciferol. It is a vitamin that plays an important role in the strengthening of the bones of the skeleton. There has even been evidence of this vitamin’s power to reduce obesity in those prone to it.

Especially, females who are likely to develop osteoporosis in their later years, benefit immensely from taking vitamin D supplements.