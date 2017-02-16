 
 

Vitamin D Protects You Against Cold And Flu

Posted: Feb 16 2017, 9:01am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Vitamin D Protects You Against Cold and Flu
Getty Images
  • Vitamin D Protection Confirmed Against Cold and Flu
 

It has been found that those who take vitamin D are saved from the clutches of the common cold and influenza.

Vitamin D supplements can protect against upper respiratory tract infections. The study involved 11,000 participants and it was published in an online journal. Vitamin D is crucial for strong bones as well as optimum muscular health.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

Further research has found that it also aids the body in its fight against acute respiratory infections. These infections kill millions of people on an annual basis around the world.  

Low vitamin D sets you up for catching such respiratory tract infections. While until now some studies found a positive link between vitamin D and protection against respiratory infections, others found no such connection whatsoever.

A meta-analysis study, published in the British Medical Journal, was conducted that took several other research efforts into its purview. Daily or weekly supplementation with vitamin D sure did have a positive effect on those who were deficient in the vitamin.

Meanwhile, generally speaking all participants benefited from the supplementation to some degree. Yet here is the rub that extremely high doses taken intermittently were not good for the individuals.  

Vitamin D is also known as calciferol. It is a vitamin that plays an important role in the strengthening of the bones of the skeleton. There has even been evidence of this vitamin’s power to reduce obesity in those prone to it.

Especially, females who are likely to develop osteoporosis in their later years, benefit immensely from taking vitamin D supplements. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

UAE Plans to Build a City on Mars by 2117

UAE Plans to Build a City on Mars by 2117

48 minutes ago

Father&#039;s Diet Impacts on Son&#039;s Ability to Reproduce

Father's Diet Impacts on Son's Ability to Reproduce

1 hour ago

Infant Brain Scans can Detect Autism Long Before Symptoms Appear

Infant Brain Scans can Detect Autism Long Before Symptoms Appear

1 hour ago

NASA&#039;s OSIRIS-REx Captures First Closer Image of Jupiter

NASA's OSIRIS-REx Captures First Closer Image of Jupiter

4 hours ago

Mel Gibson in Talks to Direct Suicide Squad 2

Mel Gibson in Talks to Direct Suicide Squad 2

51 seconds ago

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

1 minute ago

iPhone 8 to have stainless steel body and glass back

iPhone 8 to have stainless steel body and glass back

6 minutes ago

Best Buy Presidents&#039; Day 2017 Sale Launched for Members Features Deals on Apple Gadgets

Best Buy Presidents' Day 2017 Sale Launched for Members Features Deals on Apple Gadgets

12 minutes ago

AppSync Unified 6.0 Beta for iOS 10 and 10.2 jailbreak released

AppSync Unified 6.0 Beta for iOS 10 and 10.2 jailbreak released

12 minutes ago

WWDC 2017 Details Served up by Apple

WWDC 2017 Details Served up by Apple

24 minutes ago

The &quot;Truth&quot; About McDonald&#039;s Burger and Fries

The "Truth" About McDonald's Burger and Fries

59 minutes ago

Pioneer Rayz Headphones are Powered by the iPhone and Support in-line Charging

Pioneer Rayz Headphones are Powered by the iPhone and Support in-line Charging

1 hour ago

Russian Hackers Who Hit Election Going After Mac Users

Russian Hackers Who Hit Election Going After Mac Users

1 hour ago

Getting the Nintendo NES at Target

Getting the Nintendo NES at Target

2 hours ago

Microsoft Offers Open Source Software for Training Drones and Other Devices

Microsoft Offers Open Source Software for Training Drones and Other Devices

2 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop




Latest Science News

UAE Plans to Build a City on Mars by 2117

UAE Plans to Build a City on Mars by 2117

48 minutes ago

Father&#039;s Diet Impacts on Son&#039;s Ability to Reproduce

Father's Diet Impacts on Son's Ability to Reproduce

1 hour ago

Infant Brain Scans can Detect Autism Long Before Symptoms Appear

Infant Brain Scans can Detect Autism Long Before Symptoms Appear

1 hour ago

NASA&#039;s OSIRIS-REx Captures First Closer Image of Jupiter

NASA's OSIRIS-REx Captures First Closer Image of Jupiter

4 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Mel Gibson in Talks to Direct Suicide Squad 2

Mel Gibson in Talks to Direct Suicide Squad 2

51 seconds ago

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

1 minute ago

iPhone 8 to have stainless steel body and glass back

iPhone 8 to have stainless steel body and glass back

6 minutes ago

Best Buy Presidents&#039; Day 2017 Sale Launched for Members Features Deals on Apple Gadgets

Best Buy Presidents' Day 2017 Sale Launched for Members Features Deals on Apple Gadgets

12 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook