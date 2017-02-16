5 Best Apps to Save Money

Let's be honest: we all could use a little more money in our day to day lives. Whether you are saving up for a big purchase like a home or a car or you just don't want to feel that guilt when you buy a Starbucks latte, money is important. In today's world of online shopping and credit cards, it feels like we are spending money more much quickly than we ever have before.

But what about if you want to save money? In the past, people would just throw their spare change in a jar at the end of the night and save hundreds of dollars that way. If you don't use cash (and who uses cash?), that isn't really a great way to do it. Luckily, some developers have created apps that will help you to save money:

1. Mint

Let's start with the big one: Mint. This is the most popular personal finance app that keeps track of all of your financial activity from your accounts, including your checking, savings, and retirement. Every transaction gets sorted into categories. The app then looks at your spending patterns and creates a budget for you. If you use your computer, it will give you a graph that represents your net worth and cash flow.

Everything is protected by a password so that you can feel safe. If you are worried about losing your phone, you can deactivate access on the website. It does a lot and, as a bonus, it is free.

Available for: iOS and Android

2. Appsfire

If you are the type of person who spends a lot of money on apps, you might want to try Appsfire. This is an app that offers free or discounted apps on a daily basis. If you have a wishlist of apps that you want to try or you like playing games, you can find them here. You do have to give them a little bit of information so that they can find things that will suit you. Additionally, you can set up a wish list with notifications for deals and/or discounts on some of your wishlist items.

Another great part of this app is that it allows you to make informed decisions about the apps you do download by showing ratings and giving you a heads up about what is next.

Available for: iOS and Android

3. Shopkick

With over six million people already using Shopkick, you know it works extremely well. The app allows you to browse products, find inspiration, and search through some of the best deals at leading retailers. Users are able to earn points when they make purchases or even just for walking into certain stores. These points can then be transformed into gift cards. If you are smart, you will be able to save a ton of money in the places you already shop.

Available for: iOS and Android

4.You Need a Budget

The name of this one tells you exactly what it does: creates an easy-to-use budget that allows you to change it up. When you use this app, you have four very simple rules to obey: each dollar has to have a job; you have to save for a rainy day; you must roll with the punches; and you will live on last month's income. YNAB wants to change the way you think about and use money.

YNAB is supplemental to a $60 software for Mac and Windows that allows you to check your transactions. If you are really struggling, this is a great app to help keep yourself in check and understand your financial situation.

Available for: iOS and Android

5. Grocery iQ

If you tend to spend a little more than necessary at the grocery store, Grocery iQ is a great platform to use. Not only does it allow you to stay organized by making your list, it can also help you to find the best deals and coupons on the items you are looking for when you shop. It does use your location, but that allows it to work with the stores that are closest to you.

Available for: iOS and Android

At the end of the day, saving a little bit of money is important. Take the time to download at least one of these apps to see if you can end the week with a little more.