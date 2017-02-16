Apple successfully patents microLED display with Fingerprint-reading capability

This was certainly on the horizon since fingerprinting is now a standard feature for the latest smartphones. Apple trumps this year on the fingerprint-arena as the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office granted Apple the patent for “Fingerprint-sensing display” which will allow the fingerprint-reading capability on the touchscreen itself.

This news perfectly completes the question that rose after the rumor of the iPhone 8 without a physical home button aired. Seems like Apple has decided to implement the above-mentioned technology to make-do for the fingerprint-sensing feature which currently is embedded into the home button.

Though this so-called “make-do” is a huge step ahead in the competition. Interestingly, this patent is not completely new, it’s an existing patent which is now granted to Apple. LuxVue originally applied for and was granted the patent but Apple bought the company in 2014, which basically means that it was in Apple’s assets since then.

The “technically-updated” patent, named “Interactive display panel with IR diodes” protects the concept of using microLEDs for sensing fingerprint. It seems to be quite a costly job to fit the whole screen with such microLED sensors, so ultimately the patents states that a higher density of microLED sensors in a specific area on the screen can be configured.

iPhone 8 is rumored to be heavily equipped with some state of the art technologies. Though to make it work, the manufacturer would have to squeeze an extremely large display size in a relatively smaller frame. Nonetheless, Apple has been successful in achieving the impossible, so it won’t be surprise if iPhone 8 also holds this feature.