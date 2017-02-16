Selena Gomez and Kygo Release New Single “It Ain’t Me”

Selena Gomez’s Revival World Tour was cut short as she cancelled it for seeking treatment for her Lupus condition. The songstress returned to win her first American Music Award and won hearts with her beautiful acceptance speech.

Ever since then, she has made progress in all areas of her life. She is producing a show on Netflix, she has signed a deal with Coach brand for their leather products and she recently revealed to the world that she was dating The Weeknd.

She has also been teasing the fans with some in studio pictures lately on her Instagram. In one picture, she posed in a dark room which looked like a studio and fans thought that she was recording a song.

My boy @justinstirling A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 3, 2017 at 11:09pm PST

In another brief video, she was dancing and singing a song which was written and sung by her friend actually and fans were once more disappointed that the Latina star had not released any song.

Well worry no more because Selena has collaborated with Kygo to release a brand new single “It Ain’t Me”. The song is based on story of a relationship broken by alcoholism while Kygo tickles the ivories.

The lyrics of the song go something like; “I had a dream/We were sipping whisky neat/Highest floor, the bowery/And I was high enough/Somewhere along the lines/We stopped seeing eye to eye/You were staying out all night/And I had enough/No, I don’t wanna know where you been or where you’re going/But I know I won’t be home/And you’ll be on your own,”

While Selena released her track with Kygo, her boyfriend The Weeknd also released a track “Some Way,” which many already believe, is a diss track to Selena’s former flame, Justin Bieber.