 
 

Selena Gomez And Kygo Release New Single It Ain’t Me

Posted: Feb 16 2017, 9:11am CST | by , in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

Selena Gomez and Kygo Release New Single It Ain’t Me
Credit: Selena Gomez Instagram
  • Selena Gomez and Kygo Release New Single “It Ain’t Me”
 

Selena Gomez and Kygo releases new track “It Ain’t Me” after months of teasing on social media

Selena Gomez’s Revival World Tour was cut short as she cancelled it for seeking treatment for her Lupus condition. The songstress returned to win her first American Music Award and won hearts with her beautiful acceptance speech.

Don't Miss: How to Pre-order Nintendo Switch

Ever since then, she has made progress in all areas of her life. She is producing a show on Netflix, she has signed a deal with Coach brand for their leather products and she recently revealed to the world that she was dating The Weeknd.

She has also been teasing the fans with some in studio pictures lately on her Instagram. In one picture, she posed in a dark room which looked like a studio and fans thought that she was recording a song.

My boy @justinstirling

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

In another brief video, she was dancing and singing a song which was written and sung by her friend actually and fans were once more disappointed that the Latina star had not released any song.

Well worry no more because Selena has collaborated with Kygo to release a brand new single “It Ain’t Me”. The song is based on story of a relationship broken by alcoholism while Kygo tickles the ivories.

The lyrics of the song go something like; “I had a dream/We were sipping whisky neat/Highest floor, the bowery/And I was high enough/Somewhere along the lines/We stopped seeing eye to eye/You were staying out all night/And I had enough/No, I don’t wanna know where you been or where you’re going/But I know I won’t be home/And you’ll be on your own,”

While Selena released her track with Kygo, her boyfriend The Weeknd also released a track “Some Way,” which many already believe, is a diss track to Selena’s former flame, Justin Bieber.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Bianca Balti is Rookie of the Year

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Bianca Balti is Rookie of the Year

5 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

22 hours ago, 10:50am CST

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Release Date Announced

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Release Date Announced

22 hours ago, 10:15am CST

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

22 hours ago, 10:14am CST

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

2 minutes ago

Apple successfully patents microLED display with Fingerprint-reading capability

Apple successfully patents microLED display with Fingerprint-reading capability

8 minutes ago

5 Best Apps to Save Money

5 Best Apps to Save Money

9 minutes ago

Vitamin D Protects You Against Cold and Flu

Vitamin D Protects You Against Cold and Flu

9 minutes ago

Mel Gibson in Talks to Direct Suicide Squad 2

Mel Gibson in Talks to Direct Suicide Squad 2

10 minutes ago

iPhone 8 to have stainless steel body and glass back

iPhone 8 to have stainless steel body and glass back

15 minutes ago

Best Buy Presidents&#039; Day 2017 Sale Launched for Members Features Deals on Apple Gadgets

Best Buy Presidents' Day 2017 Sale Launched for Members Features Deals on Apple Gadgets

22 minutes ago

AppSync Unified 6.0 Beta for iOS 10 and 10.2 jailbreak released

AppSync Unified 6.0 Beta for iOS 10 and 10.2 jailbreak released

22 minutes ago

WWDC 2017 Details Served up by Apple

WWDC 2017 Details Served up by Apple

33 minutes ago

UAE Plans to Build a City on Mars by 2117

UAE Plans to Build a City on Mars by 2117

57 minutes ago

The &quot;Truth&quot; About McDonald&#039;s Burger and Fries

The "Truth" About McDonald's Burger and Fries

1 hour ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop




Latest Celebrity News

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Bianca Balti is Rookie of the Year

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Bianca Balti is Rookie of the Year

5 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

22 hours ago, 10:50am CST

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Release Date Announced

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Release Date Announced

22 hours ago, 10:15am CST

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

22 hours ago, 10:14am CST

More Latest Celebrity News Stories




Latest News

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

2 minutes ago

Apple successfully patents microLED display with Fingerprint-reading capability

Apple successfully patents microLED display with Fingerprint-reading capability

8 minutes ago

5 Best Apps to Save Money

5 Best Apps to Save Money

9 minutes ago

Vitamin D Protects You Against Cold and Flu

Vitamin D Protects You Against Cold and Flu

9 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook