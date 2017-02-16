Demetri Martin Debut Movie Dean Trailer Released

Demetri Martin’s acclaimed film at the Tribeca Film Festival, Dean was a movie dealing with loss and grief. The trailer for the movie has been released and makes us jump right into the life of Dean played by Demetri Martin himself.

The trailer starts with Dean drawing some very ironic art and we hear a woman’s voice in the background in which she tells him that she loves the pictures he sent. She says that she needs more and she will encourage him to draw more. She tells him to eat and that she loves him.

A beep and the termination voice tells us that it is actually a saved message from Dean’s mom and Dean is an illustrator. Dean and his father played by Kevin Kline are mourning the loss of mother and wife respectively and they are both trying to figure out how to handle their grief.

Throughout the trailer, we see some impressive artwork to illustrate the tone of the scenes. In retrospect, Dean seeks advice from his friend who tells him that he lead a monotonous life and he had to break his pattern and do something spontaneous.

Dean is also worried that his father thinks that he will deal with the loss better if he sold their house which Dean grew up in. Dean decides to fly to L.A. and meets someone new. His father in the meanwhile gets a deal for his house and starts something with the real estate agents.

Both men come to face their grief in their own way. The also gain perspective to let each other mourn and grieve in their own way and give each other space.

The movie’s cast include, Gillian Jacobs, Mary Steenburgen, Reid Scott, Rory Scovel, Christine Woods, Ginger Gonzaga, Peter Scolari and BrigaHeelan. The movie is set to release on June 2nd.