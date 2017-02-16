Outlander Moves to South Africa as Season 3 Gets a Release Date

Outlander has certainly captured the hearts of its fans and while it may not be a huge hit like Game of Thrones but it has certainly become a critical and commercial success in its own right.

Based on the Diana Gabaldon book series Outlander, the show focuses on Claire who travels to Scotland with her husband Frank Randall after being reunited after World War I.

Things take a strange turn as Claire is transported to 18th century Scotland where she meets, weds and falls in love with Scotsman James Fraser.

The first season saw Jamie and Claire navigating their way through the Jacobite Movement, the evil schemes of the British Captain Jack Randall and their own marriage.

In the second season, Claire and Jamie went to France to help the Jacobite movement and the Scottish people win the war against England while Claire deals with her pregnancy and eventually returns to her world to Frank where she yearns to return to Jamie.

Starz reported that the show’s production hit a bit of a snag and started as late as September. The production is expected to complete in June and the show’s third season official premier date has also been released to be in September.

The third season will be based on the eighth book in Gabaldon's Outlander series, "Voyager." The show’s production has moved to Cape Town where the network has made use of the former sets of another Starz series, Black Sails, to "shoot pivotal sea voyage scenes" for the last five episodes.

In a brief video, the stars of the show Catriona Balfe and Sam Heughan highlight everything that they are going to get to have and see in South Africa. They thanked the people of Scotland, the Heritage sites that had welcomed them and the amazing crew which they wish to take with them but it wasn’t possible.