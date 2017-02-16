 
 

Outlander Moves To South Africa As Season 3 Gets A Release Date

Posted: Feb 16 2017, 10:00am CST | by , in News | Latest TV News

 

Outlander Moves to South Africa as Season 3 Gets a Release Date
 

Catriona Balfe and Sam Heughan say goodbye to Scotland and announce that they are moving Outlander to South Africa as the show’s third season get a premiere date

Outlander has certainly captured the hearts of its fans and while it may not be a huge hit like Game of Thrones but it has certainly become a critical and commercial success in its own right.

Don't Miss: Big Announcements at MCW 2017

Based on the Diana Gabaldon book series Outlander, the show focuses on Claire who travels to Scotland with her husband Frank Randall after being reunited after World War I.

Things take a strange turn as Claire is transported to 18th century Scotland where she meets, weds and falls in love with Scotsman James Fraser.

The first season saw Jamie and Claire navigating their way through the Jacobite Movement, the evil schemes of the British Captain Jack Randall and their own marriage.

In the second season, Claire and Jamie went to France to help the Jacobite movement and the Scottish people win the war against England while Claire deals with her pregnancy and eventually returns to her world to Frank where she yearns to return to Jamie.

Starz reported that the show’s production hit a bit of a snag and started as late as September. The production is expected to complete in June and the show’s third season official premier date has also been released to be in September.

The third season will be based on the eighth book in Gabaldon's Outlander series, "Voyager." The show’s production has moved to Cape Town where the network has made use of the former sets of another Starz series, Black Sails, to "shoot pivotal sea voyage scenes" for the last five episodes.

In a brief video, the stars of the show Catriona Balfe and Sam Heughan highlight everything that they are going to get to have and see in South Africa. They thanked the people of Scotland, the Heritage sites that had welcomed them and the amazing crew which they wish to take with them but it wasn’t possible. 

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Riverdale Spinoffs are a Possibility After Deal Between Archie Comics and WB

Riverdale Spinoffs are a Possibility After Deal Between Archie Comics and WB

1 day ago, 8:50am CST

Supergirl Introduces Lex Luthor in Latest Episode

Supergirl Introduces Lex Luthor in Latest Episode

1 day ago, 12:54pm CST

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 3 Teaser Shows Tituss Drinking Beyoncé&#039;s Lemonade

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 3 Teaser Shows Tituss Drinking Beyoncé's Lemonade

1 day ago, 12:36pm CST

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

3 days ago, 7:56am CST

El Nino Triggers Record-Breaking Erosion Throughout California Coastline

El Nino Triggers Record-Breaking Erosion Throughout California Coastline

53 minutes ago

Hatchimals, Barbies, Action Figures, and More: What to Expect at the New York Toy Fair

Hatchimals, Barbies, Action Figures, and More: What to Expect at the New York Toy Fair

57 minutes ago

New Dads are Also at Risk of Depression

New Dads are Also at Risk of Depression

1 hour ago

Demetri Martin Debut Movie Dean Trailer Released

Demetri Martin Debut Movie Dean Trailer Released

1 hour ago

Most of the Americans are Stressed About Future of Our Nation

Most of the Americans are Stressed About Future of Our Nation

1 hour ago

Selena Gomez and Kygo Release New Single It Ain’t Me

Selena Gomez and Kygo Release New Single It Ain’t Me

1 hour ago

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

1 hour ago

Apple successfully patents microLED display with Fingerprint-reading capability

Apple successfully patents microLED display with Fingerprint-reading capability

1 hour ago

5 Best Apps to Save Money

5 Best Apps to Save Money

1 hour ago

Vitamin D Protects You Against Cold and Flu

Vitamin D Protects You Against Cold and Flu

1 hour ago

Mel Gibson in Talks to Direct Suicide Squad 2

Mel Gibson in Talks to Direct Suicide Squad 2

2 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop




Latest TV News

Riverdale Spinoffs are a Possibility After Deal Between Archie Comics and WB

Riverdale Spinoffs are a Possibility After Deal Between Archie Comics and WB

1 day ago, 8:50am CST

Supergirl Introduces Lex Luthor in Latest Episode

Supergirl Introduces Lex Luthor in Latest Episode

1 day ago, 12:54pm CST

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 3 Teaser Shows Tituss Drinking Beyoncé&#039;s Lemonade

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 3 Teaser Shows Tituss Drinking Beyoncé's Lemonade

1 day ago, 12:36pm CST

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

3 days ago, 7:56am CST

More Latest TV News Stories




Latest News

El Nino Triggers Record-Breaking Erosion Throughout California Coastline

El Nino Triggers Record-Breaking Erosion Throughout California Coastline

53 minutes ago

Hatchimals, Barbies, Action Figures, and More: What to Expect at the New York Toy Fair

Hatchimals, Barbies, Action Figures, and More: What to Expect at the New York Toy Fair

57 minutes ago

New Dads are Also at Risk of Depression

New Dads are Also at Risk of Depression

1 hour ago

Demetri Martin Debut Movie Dean Trailer Released

Demetri Martin Debut Movie Dean Trailer Released

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook