 
 

Hatchimals, Barbies, Action Figures, And More: What To Expect At The New York Toy Fair

Hatchimals, Barbies, Action Figures, and More: What to Expect at the New York Toy Fair
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

As the New York Toy Fair approaches, more and more toy companies are teasing some of the unique, outlandish, groundbreaking, and just plain cool toys they will be premiering at the event. These are the toys that will have people talking, camping out outside of stores, and fighting on eBay just to get them for Christmas. While getting into the Toy Fair is difficult, some companies are thankfully giving us insight into what they are showing.

These are the toys and brands that people will probably be talking about:

Hatchimals

The brand that was a hit last year and caused many Target and Toys 'R Us rumbles between moms and dads looking for them is coming back to the New York Toy Fair. While they have remained tight lipped about what exactly they are bringing to the fair, it has been reported that they are going to bring smaller versions of the Hatchimal.

Still, they tweeted a hint this morning about something new and exciting that could be coming:

