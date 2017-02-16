Today is National Do a Grouch a Favor Day

When you think about all of the famous grouches in the world - Oscar, Grumpy Cat, Your Mother in Law, they all deserve to have a day that celebrates them. We all know at least one grouch and it is very likely that at times, we can be the grouch that someone knows. Sometimes all it takes to change the mood of a grouch is to make them laugh or do them a favor.

For example, if you have a neighbor that hates your dog because he is always barking, maybe you should do that neighbor a favor. Take their trashcans to their porch, pick up some litter near their home, or bring them a baked good. Even if you do one little thing, it can make a difference.

Origin of Do a Grouch a Favor Day

According to National Day Calendar, no one really knows exactly where this holiday comes from or even when it started. Even in Greece they had an event where the "grump" was made the center of the celebration.

Wherever it started, it has certainly been picking up speed and more people are celebrating it.

How to Celebrate Do a Grouch a Favor Day

Depending on who the grump is in your life, observing the holiday could be very easy. Still, telling the person that you are celebrating National Do a Grump a Favor Day probably isn't the best way to make that person not a grump. Whether you just offer a smile to that grumpy-looking person on the subway, you let the grump man behind you at the corner store get in line in front of you, or you truly go out of your way to do something really nice, anything will do. In fact, the more times you do something nice for someone, the better. It will pass on from person to person and add a little more light to everyone's lives.

Or you could just sit on the couch and watch Sesame Street.