 
 

Darren Criss Will Play Versace's Killer On American Crime Story

Posted: Feb 16 2017, 12:35pm CST

 

Darren Criss Will Play Versace&#039;s Killer on American Crime Story
Darren Criss is set to reunite with "Glee" and "American Horror Story" creator Ryan Murphy. The pair have already collaborated on those shows and will now work together on "Versace: American Crime Story." Criss will star in the anthology series as Andrew Cunanan, the man who killed iconic fashion designer Gianni Versace on the steps of his Miami mansion in 1997. The show will be based on the novel "Vulgar Favors" by Maureen Orth.

Versace will be played by Edgar Ramirez of "The Bourne Ultimatum," per E! Online.

The role of Cunanan is quite different from the roles Murphy has written for Criss before, including the preppy teenager Blaine Anderson on Glee and his role as a hipster that met a bloody end at the hands of Kathy Bates on Season 5 of "American Horror Story." 

While they are shooting Season 3 in spring, Season 2 won't be filmed until the summertime. Season 2 focuses on Hurricane Katrina and will be based on Douglas Brinkley's "The Great Deluge: Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast." It was already announced that Annette Bening will play Kathleen Blanco, the governor of Louisiana when the hurricane struck.

The first season, which went on to win many awards, was about the O.J. Simpson trial, was based on Jeffrey Toobin's novel "The Run of His Life."

"American Crime Story" will return with a new season in 2018.

