Where is the Cast of Glee Now?

Back in 2009, there was no show on television that was more popular than Glee, a musical dramady about a group of high school underdogs trying to find their way in a world against their talent, their dreams, who they love, who they identify as, and even what they chose to sing. It was one of the first shows that was truly intersectional, bringing together characters of different races, gender identities, sexualities, religions, and cliques. After six years of love, loss, concerts, music, and on-set feuds, the world had to say goodbye to the show.

Since Glee has ended, some of the cast members have gone on to soar to new heights on stage, screen, and music. Others have stumbled or fallen into obscurity.

But still, it is a question that pops up from time to time: where is the Glee cast now? Let's take a look:

Lea Michele

Known for her voice as the star of the show, Rachel Berry, Michele has found success on another TV show. In the Ryan Murphy-penned comedy Scream Queens, she's gotten to flex her comedy muscles in a way that Glee never allowed her to in that role. She has continued to be a social media star, posting about her fitness and eating habits. Michele also published a journal and is releasing a new album later this year.

Darren Criss

Arguably the "heartthrob" of the Glee cast, Criss has worked steadily in different venues of the industry. Immediately after the series ended, he jumped into the titular role in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" on Broadway. He would later reprise that role at the start of the national tour. In between stage stints, he filmed a role on American Horror Story, shot a movie, created a musical theater festival called Elsie Fest, performed at various concerts, and became politically active during the 2016 campaign. He just finished filming a role on The Flash's musical episode and is slated to work with Murphy on Versace: American Crime Story.

Mark Salling

On the show, Salling played a troubled teenager who found his soft side through Glee. He disappeared in later seasons. This could be a hint as to what would come. Recently, he was arrested for possession of child pornography. He had quite a bit on his laptop and is currently awaiting trial.

Dianna Agron

Agron played the head cheerleader and Queen Bee Quinn Fabray. Agron has kept up a stream of small roles in independent movies, music videos, and shows. She's also a newlywed - she married Winston Marshall from Mumford & Sons.

Naya Rivera

Rivera played the role of Santana, a lesbian who started off prickly but slowly became the funniest character on the story. She was nearly written off the show due to a feud with Michele, but the two mended fences to finish out the show together. After getting married and having a baby - and then announcing her divorce - Rivera released the first "tell all" about Glee, “Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up.”

Matthew Morrison

Morrison was the teacher and Glee Club moderator Mr. Schuster. A larger role at the start of the show, his role was minimized as the kids became more popular. Since the show, Morrison got married to Renee Puente and played the lead in the hit Broadway show Finding Neverland.

Amber Riley

On Glee, Riley's voice stood out amongst other great voices. In 2015, she was another standout in NBC's "The Wiz" as Addaperle. Now she is getting rave reviews in the London production of Dreamgirls. It is expected that she will make the transfer with the show to Broadway - and she already has Tony Award buzz around her.

Chris Colfer

Colfer was destined to be the breakout star of the show as Kurt Hummel, who became the face of the struggle that gay teens face. Since the show, he has released a book series, guest starred in an episode of Hot in Cleveland, and supported philanthropic causes. He is slated to star as Noel Coward in a biopic, but that seems stalled at the moment.

Cory Monteith

Monteith, who played quarterback Finn Hudson, passed away in 2013, before the end of the show. His memory serves as one that warns of what drugs and alcohol abuse can do to a person.

While Glee ignited a movement of acceptance and will forever be part of the cultural zeitgeist, there were also many problems with the show and struggles felt by the cast.

The show will likely be one that people will find over the years and fall in love with all over again.