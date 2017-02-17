 
 

New Ferrari 812 Superfast Revealed

Posted: Feb 17 2017, 2:15am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

The supercar is supposed to have a 789bho V-12 engine

There was a much hype in market for car enthusiasts for the upcoming Ferrari from the past few months. Well the car was recently reeled by the company and it looks like that all the hype was worth it. The car is replacement for F12 Berlinetta.

By the looks of it, the new Ferrari 812 Superfast is something that looks nothing but gorgeous. This is not the only impressive thing about this Ferrari supercar. It has an amazing set of specs as well.

This car while keeping in with the latest trend of recent Ferrari’s won’t be coming in a turbofans engine. The recent update model by Ferrari which were recently introduced included California T, 488 GTB and GTC4 Lusso.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast will use a naturally aspirated V-12 engine that is bigger and more powerful than ever, according to AutoBlog.

The presence of a V-12 engine makes it super powerful and super-fast as well. The 6.5 liters cylinder of the car which is an upgrade as compared to F12’s 6.3 is a stand out among the Ferraris of this era.

The engine will have the ability to produce the horsepower of 789bho with the help of torque of about 608 lb-ft. according to the calculations and the power delivered by the engine of Ferrari 812 Superfast, it should be able to conquer 0-62mph in mere 2.9 seconds that is phenomenon in its self.

Ferrari has switched for a higher pressure fuel system and variable geometry intake for this system thus making it a great choice for the speed lovers. It has been given the technology that will be able to juice out as mush efficiency from the humongous V-12 engine of its. We are expecting a seven speed dual clutch transmission.

