 
 

Walmart Presidents' Day Sale 2017 Is Black Friday Rerun

Walmart Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017 Is Black Friday Rerun
Walmart Presidents' Day 2017 Sale
 

The Walmart Presidents' Day deals remind on the retailers Black Friday deals.

The Presidents' Day 2017 weekend is kicking off on Friday with massive sales events at most retailers. The Presidents' Day is in celebration fo all US Presidents not just 45 - he might not know that. To escape President 45's antics, people can escape this Holiday weekend into deal hunting in Presidents' Day sales

Walmart says to consumers to stretch their tax refund with Walmart's savings. And indeed, the deals offered in the Walmart President's Day 2017 sale are a rerun of Walmart's Black Friday deals. Customers can find again a RCA Voyager 7" 16GB Android 6 Tablet for $35 and a Instant Pot IP-LUX60-ENW Pressure cooker for $99.

One of the bestsellers in the Walmart Presidents' Day sale is big screen 4K TV. The 70" VIZIO E70-E3 4K Ultra HD 2160p 120Hz Full Array LED Smart Home Theater Display with Chromecast is on sale for $998. The deal saves over $200. It is rare to find a 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV for under one grand. It is not surprising that this deal on a Vizio TV is flying off Walmart's online shelf.

70-inch Vizio 4K TV Deal

Other noteworthy Presidents' Day deals offered online by Walmart include $479.99 60" Sharp LC-60N5100U 1080p 60Hz LED Smart HDTV, $129 Fitbit Charge 2 Activity Tracker + Heart Rate, $239 Acer Aspire ES1-533-C3VD 15.6" Laptop, Windows 10 Home, Intel Celeron CPU and Xbox S One Bundle with controller and EA game starts at $281.64. Find all Walmart Presidents' Day deals on walmart.com.

Besides Walmart, several other retailers have launched Presidents' Day sales online including Best Buy, Target, Kohl's, Woot and Macy's. Find all in the updated list of Presidents' Day Sales 2017.

