 
 

Pokemon Go Generation 2 Released

Posted: Feb 17 2017, 3:19am CST

 

Pokemon Go Generation 2 Released
Credit: Niantic
 

Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, and many more Pokemon appeared. Trainers have the opportunity to catch more than 80 Pokemon originally discovered in the Johto region in the Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver video games.

The long awaited Pokemon Go update bringing the generation 2 Pokemon has finally arrived. Pokemon Go trainers can now find Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, and many more generation Pokemon. There will be more than 80 new Pokemon originally discovered in the Johto region in the Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver video games. 

Pokemon Go is in the process of being updated to version 0.57.2 for Android and 1.27.2 for iOS devices. The new releases are live in the app stores. Besides the over 80 additional Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region, the are now also gender-specific variations.

Other new features in this major Pokemon Go update include, new encounter mechanics, Poké Ball and Berry selection carousels, two new Berries, new avatar outfit and accessory options, new night-mode map and encounter music and bonus Candies for catching Evolved Pokémon.

Niantic also improved the Apple Watch connection stability and fixed bugs and of course made minor text changes.

This is the biggest update of Pokemon Go, but it fails to push the AR game back in the top 10 on the iTunes app charts. The update is even advertised in the iTunes store, but that seems to help with downloads. Pokemon Go ranks at the 129th spot in the free apps ranking. Trainers are still spending big money on the game as it ranks at 15th in the top grossing app ranking. The new avatar clothes are a new in-app purchase. Vanity costs money.

Existing Pokemon Go players are appreciating the generation 2 update and even called on reddit to praise Niantic for a change.

comments powered by Disqus


