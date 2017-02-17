 
 

Facebook To Empower Users To Define Objectionable Content

Posted: Feb 17 2017, 3:39am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Facebook to Empower Users to Define objectionable Content
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Already facing flak for its censorship policies, Facebook now wants its users to define what is "objectionable", eventually empowering them to decide how much nudity and violence they are comfortable seeing, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

These policies help a user understand what type of sharing is allowed on Facebook and what type of content may be reported to the social media giant and removed.

"The idea is to give everyone in the community options for how they would like to set the content policy for themselves," Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook's Community Standards policy on Thursday.

"Where is your line on nudity? On violence? On graphic content? On profanity? What you decide will be your personal settings. We will periodically ask you these questions to increase participation and so you don't need to dig around to find them," he added.

Zuckerberg also noted that for those who do not make a decision, the policies decided by majority of people in their region would be enforced.

Even in that case the individual would have the option of updating personal settings anytime.

"With a broader range of controls, content will only be taken down if it is more objectionable than the most permissive options allowed and Facebook will also block content based on standards and local laws," Zuckerberg noted.

To classify the objectionable content, Facebook will use artificial intelligence. The Menlo Park-based company wants to start with the cases in 2017.

"It's worth noting that major advances in AI are required to understand text, photos and videos to judge whether they contain hate speech, graphic violence, sexually explicit content and more," he said.

At our current pace of research, we hope to begin handling some of these cases in 2017, but others will not be possible for many years, the Facebook CEO noted.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Pokemon Go Generation 2 Released

Pokemon Go Generation 2 Released

19 minutes ago

MotherBox Contactless Wireless Gadget Charger Unveiled

MotherBox Contactless Wireless Gadget Charger Unveiled

2 hours ago

Best Buy 4-Day Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017 Kicked off

Best Buy 4-Day Presidents' Day Sale 2017 Kicked off

3 hours ago

Best Buy Presidents&#039; Day 2017 Sale Launched for Members Features Deals on Apple Gadgets

Best Buy Presidents' Day 2017 Sale Launched for Members Features Deals on Apple Gadgets

18 hours ago, 8:48am CST

Zealandia under Pacific Close to Recognition as Continent

Zealandia under Pacific Close to Recognition as Continent

8 minutes ago

Walmart Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017 Is Black Friday Rerun

Walmart Presidents' Day Sale 2017 Is Black Friday Rerun

16 minutes ago

New Ferrari 812 Superfast Revealed

New Ferrari 812 Superfast Revealed

1 hour ago

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: The Best Online Sales and Deals

1 hour ago

New Crocodile Species Discovered in German Quarry

New Crocodile Species Discovered in German Quarry

11 hours ago, 3:39pm CST

Where is the Cast of Glee Now?

Where is the Cast of Glee Now?

14 hours ago, 1:28pm CST

Darren Criss Will Play Versace&#039;s Killer on American Crime Story

Darren Criss Will Play Versace's Killer on American Crime Story

15 hours ago, 12:35pm CST

Day Without Immigrants Shows Their Direct Impact on Our Lives

Day Without Immigrants Shows Their Direct Impact on Our Lives

15 hours ago, 12:13pm CST

Today is National Do a Grouch a Favor Day

Today is National Do a Grouch a Favor Day

16 hours ago, 11:25am CST

El Nino Triggers Record-Breaking Erosion Throughout California Coastline

El Nino Triggers Record-Breaking Erosion Throughout California Coastline

17 hours ago, 10:07am CST

Hatchimals, Barbies, Action Figures, and More: What to Expect at the New York Toy Fair

Hatchimals, Barbies, Action Figures, and More: What to Expect at the New York Toy Fair

17 hours ago, 10:03am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: The Best Online Sales and Deals

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop




Technology News

Pokemon Go Generation 2 Released

Pokemon Go Generation 2 Released

19 minutes ago

MotherBox Contactless Wireless Gadget Charger Unveiled

MotherBox Contactless Wireless Gadget Charger Unveiled

2 hours ago

Best Buy 4-Day Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017 Kicked off

Best Buy 4-Day Presidents' Day Sale 2017 Kicked off

3 hours ago

Best Buy Presidents&#039; Day 2017 Sale Launched for Members Features Deals on Apple Gadgets

Best Buy Presidents' Day 2017 Sale Launched for Members Features Deals on Apple Gadgets

18 hours ago, 8:48am CST

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Zealandia under Pacific Close to Recognition as Continent

Zealandia under Pacific Close to Recognition as Continent

8 minutes ago

Walmart Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017 Is Black Friday Rerun

Walmart Presidents' Day Sale 2017 Is Black Friday Rerun

16 minutes ago

Pokemon Go Generation 2 Released

Pokemon Go Generation 2 Released

19 minutes ago

New Ferrari 812 Superfast Revealed

New Ferrari 812 Superfast Revealed

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook