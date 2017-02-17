Italdesign to Build More Limited-Production Cars

Famous Italian Design house that prepares customize car is all set to get into bigger ventures. This is the reason that Italdesign just announced that they will be producing more customized cars in the future.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

The company is famous for producing designed cars for brands of luxurious carmakers. This is the reason that they are off to launch their new brand at the Geneva Motor Show that is being held in March this year.

The new brand by Italdesign will be dedicated to build more limited edition design cars but in a very small number. The company is calling that this brand will be producing ultra-low series production cars and will be called as Italdesign Automobili Speciali, according to AutoBlog.

The company will also make a special batch for this sub brand. The badge will appear on all the cars on which Italdesign will work on. The company stated that the logo of car was inspired by Turin’s emblem which is the reason it will feature a bull.

The company just released its press conference about its new ventures. The company also talked about its recent and famous cars which included BMW M1, Italdesign Aztec, BMW Nazca and the Volkswagen W12 supercar. All of these were specially designed by the designer house.

Along with the brand, the company will also unveil a new car in the upcoming Geneva Motor Show that is starting from 7th March. The company has released a teaser image that showcases radical fenders and a large wing at the back of car.

The company will be building only five units of this car and these will be auctioned to collectors. The details will be revealed when the car will be launched officially.