BMW i8 Spyder Spied Without its Roof

The long awaited BMW i8 Spyder was recently caused tested and was spied while it was on a run for testing. The best thing about this spied event was that the top of the car was removed and we saw the car for the very first time with its top.

The car had very little camouflage that also gave us a pretty precise venture into its look. The car is based on the model that is dedicated for production coupe. Along with that we are pretty much able to look for the similarities between this production model and the concept that was revealed five years ago.

The important thing that one can notice in the car is the Targa styled roof and the cowls behind its seats, according to AutoBlog.

There are a number of things that are changed in the real deal but that is supposed to happen in most of the cases when a car comes into being from a concept. The cowls for example are not as flat as they were predicted to be but they dip down to the height of engine cover pretty quickly in high fashion.

The car’s design is supposed to produce rearward vision however it might be as distinct as shown in the concept five years ago. The taillights winglets from the concept have been preserved and we can see a glimpse of those tail lights with minor tweaks in this spied model. The concept use two-section folding roof for the car and we are hoping that it will be the part of production model for sure.

However if you want to look closely, then you can pretty much easily see that it’s just an i8 Spyder with a removable top.