LG G6 18:9 aspect ratio screen to get special UX

LG has given up a bit of details about the coming G6 smartphone. Among the details is the confirmation that the G6 will pack an 18:9 aspect ratio display and to take advantage of that unique screen LG has whipped up a new mobile UX 6.0 user interface. That user interface was customized to take complete advantage of the FullVision 5.7-inch QHD+ display.

LG says that the resolution of the G6 display will be 2,880 x 1,440 and it will have an 18:9 aspect ratio. That aspect ratio is much different than other smartphones on the market and the screen nearly fills the entire front of the phone.

LG says that the G6 is ergonomically designed for maximum comfort and compatibility with existing and coming digital content. The new UX for the phone allows for a differentiated experience for viewing content like video clips and web surfing. The UX for the camera is also improved to take advantage of the 18:9 aspect ratio.

LG says that the GUI is designed to allow G6 users to get two perfectly square windows open side by side on the smartphone for improved multitasking. The top and bottom of the FullVision display is expanded to allow more information when surfing the web, reading eBooks, and gives more space for games.

The G6 camera gets a 1:1 shooting format that works well for Instagram. There is a new Food Mode for the camera for taking shots of food to share. GIF files can also be created with 2-100 pictures in the GIF. The official unveil for the G6 is set for February 26.

"The LG G6 with FullVision was inspired by the philosophy of experts in the movie industry who believe that an 18:9 ratio screen would be the best solution for viewing both old and new cinematic content in the digital age," said Juno Cho, president of the LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. "We’ve not only embraced that philosophy in our newest smartphone but taken it to a whole new level by incorporating the 18:9 format in many other ways. I think users will appreciate the many ways we’ve made the LG G6 more productive."