2018 Volkswagen Touareg Spied Testing on Road

Volkswagen is rigorously working these days on the upcoming SUV model of its lineup. The company is planning to change all the famous SUV models in order to make them more presentable as compared to the cars in market.

The Tiguan and Toureg are the famous models that are being worked these days. The company has been redesigning its vehicles from a time now, something that started in the year 2016 with the LA auto show in the form of Atlas and was repeated in the form of Tiguan in the year 2017’s Detroit Auto Show.

The new SUV by Volkswagen which is being redesigned and updated is none other than Toureg. The prototype for which was recently spotted these days which gave away a lot about at least the physical updates that can be confirmed with a single look in its direction.

According to MotorAuthority, the prototype looks pretty similar to those of the testers which we saw for Atlas. However there are a few difference that are pretty obvious too.

The platform that will be used in this SUV will be Volkswagen Group’s MLB design which is also found in latest Audi cars such as Q5 and Q7. Along with that MLB platform is used by Bentley Bentayga as well. There are loads of companies that are making use of this flexible kind of platform including the Porsche Cayenne, Lamborghini in its new SUV and T-Prime Concept GTE.

The redesigned look of Toureg looks pretty wide, and more dynamic than ever. It is expected that it will be light in weight and will have a more upmarket interior. The SUV is believed to be offered in V-6 plug in hybrid option. It is said that it will arrive in year 2018 at dealerships.