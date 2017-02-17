 
 

2019 Ford Focus Spied

Posted: Feb 17 2017, 6:18am CST

 

2019 Ford Focus Spied
Credit: AutoCar
  • 2019 Ford Focus: Spy Shots reveal the vehicle to be a Five Door Hatch!
 

The overall dimensions of the car look pretty much the same though!

The upcoming Ford Focus of the year 2019 is a prime development vehicle for Ford these days. This is the reason the company is testing a number of prototypes for the car.

The photographers of AutoCar recently spotted the car in a testing prototype form a few days ago that give us pretty good insight about the car’s dynamics.

The vehicle was camouflaged but one could easily make up of its dimensions if they are expert in knowing about the car. The car was being tested in arctic conditions, it a kind of testing that is made only, when the car’s prototype is almost in its final conditions.

The latest Ford Focus is set to be debuted by the company in year 2018. The vehicle is off to follow the same path that is set for the recently introduced Ford Fiesta.

The vehicle has been given the global C-class platform. It will be offered in a form of a five door saloon. Ford is making sure that that its funds are saved for making more SUVs in the future by dedicating the line up to become preferred for families.

The overall look of this prototype showed that the Focus might be getting a longer wheelbase. It is speculated that it can get elongated up to 50mm. it will also save a weight of 50kgs which is always great for a bigger speed.

We are looking forward to improved aerodynamics. Along with that it is also regarded that it might be available in a hybrid version too.

There are speculations about engine like 1.0 liter Ecoboost three cylinder petrol engine which will have the ability to offer 99,123, and 138bhp. Other than that 1.5 liter and 2.0 liter petrol and diesel engines will be an option too.

