Apple tipped to be Working on a 4K Streaming Apple TV

Apple promised in the past that it would revolutionize TV and so far it certainly hasn't. Apple is working towards that goal though with the hiring of the Amazon Fire TV head to run its Apple TV offerings. That former Amazon unit head is Timothy D. Twerdhal and he has lots of hardware and content experience.

Hiring Twerdhal away from Amazon indicates that Apple still wants to revolutionize TV. Word is that Apple is currently testing a new Apple TV that could be released this year. This new product has an internal codename J105 and the new set-top box will support 4K streaming according to sources.

The question is if a 4K Apple TV is enough to really transform what Apple is offering, Bloomberg thinks 4K support isn't enough. So far some of the coolest innovations Apple has talked about haven't happened. Things like replacing cable and satellite set-top boxes and bringing out a controller for the Apple TV to compete with game consoles.

Apple hasn't revolutionized TV so far, it's simply moved its App Store to the TV set and offered basically the same functions other set-top box firms have. At least one Apple employee working on Apple TV isn't happy with how things are going.

"That's not what I signed up for," says the unnamed employee. "I signed up for revolutionary. We got evolutionary."

Apple is still mum on how many Apple TV products it sells. However, Apple's CFO did say in an interview that sales decreased for the 2016 holiday period. Share of the market for Apple has declined to 11.9% from 12.5% in September. Part of that decline is thanks to similar devices from Roku and Amazon that sell for less.