 
 

IPhone 8 Touch ID To Be Replaced With 3D Facial Recognition

iPhone 8 touch ID to be replaced with 3D facial recognition
 

iPhone 7S and 7S Plus could get 3D facial recognition as well

Yesterday we talked a bit about a rumor that surfaced claiming that the home button and Touch ID sensor on the iPhone 8 would be replaced with a function area. That rumor suggested that to replace the Touch ID functions lost Apple would integrate other biometric features including facial recognition. A new rumor today has surfaced that claims Touch ID will be replaced with 3D Facial Recognition.

The new rumor started with a research note published by JPMorgan analyst Rod Hall. Hall says that the 3D facial scanner tech will replace Touch ID on the iPhone 8. Hall also claims that this is a feature that the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus could get as well since Appel needs the volume for the 3D scanner to get prices down.

Hall claims that the scanner adds $10-$15 to the price of the iPhone per module. Combining that scanner along with the rumored price of the curved OLED screen the iPhone 8 is tipped to use means that those two parts alone add $100 to the bill of materials for each iPhone 8. All of these rumored features are supporting the other rumor that the iPhone 8 might cost $1,000 in the US.

Hall also thinks that the 3D laser scanner could be used for other things in the future aside from facial recognition. Hall wrote, "One obvious and potentially most compelling use would be AR/VR experiences in which the user’s hands and other real world objects are being scanned and integrated into a field of view provided by the iPhone mounted into a Google Daydream-like headset. This would open up many interesting entertainment and gaming experiences not available today and might give Apple something extra in an AR/VR accessory compared to Google and others."

Hall expects that eventually Apple would open up a 3D scanning API for developers. Hall thinks that Apple might talk new iPhone hardware at WWDC 2017. That part is hard to believe since Apple hasn't debuted an iPhone at WWDC since 2010.

