 
 

Electric Airplane Startup Lilium Raises $11.4 Million And Hires Away A Recruitment Manager From Tesla

Posted: Feb 17 2017, 10:16am CST

 

Lilium Jet Prototype
 

German electric aviation startup set to expand to 100 employees in 2017.

The Lilium Jet is an electric vertical take-off and landing plane (VTOL plane) that can soar to 190mph and has a 190-mile range.  The 600kg two-seater will be lifted vertically by 36 electric ducted fan engines. The German startup believes that their VTOL plane is the way we commute in the future.

End of 2016 Lilium raised $11.4 million to make the Lilium Jet a reality. They currently work on a full scale prototype. The investment comes from investment firms Atomico and e42. Atomico is the investment company of former Skype CEO Niklas Zennström. He just closed its fourth fund at $765 million.  

Lilium plans to grow to 100 employees in 2017. To do the recruiting Lilium hired Meggy Sailer, who has worked for Elon Musk's Tesla in Europe for the past 5 years.

The hire makes a lot of sense, as Sailer already knows the electric transportation space. 

Lilium was founded in 2015 by Daniel Wiegand, Sebastian Born, Patrick Nathen and Matthias Meiner. The company is headquartered in Gilching, Bavaria, near an ESA research center. The company has been incubated at ESA.

Looks like the future will be skies filled with drones and personal aircrafts. Earlier today we reported about the commercial launch of the first flying car. PAL-V has just started selling their flying car for $390,000.

