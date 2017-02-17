Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler Turn it up in The House Trailer

Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler. You just hear these two names and you know it is going to be fun. Some amazing kind of fun and that is exactly what it is in the trailer of their new comedy The House.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

The trailer starts with both the stars as the Johnsons around their only daughter as they are huddled over the laptop scheme. Will is constantly motivating her until she opens the acceptance letter from Buckley University and they are overjoyed. They dance around and celebrate with Will even wearing the university shirt.

The couple soon finds out though that they do not afford to send their daughter to college because they don’t have enough money to pay for her tuition. They are scared and decide that they should not tell their daughter.

In the meanwhile, their friend played by Jason Mantzoukas tells them of his new idea to start an underground casino. After consideration and helplessness realized, the trio starts the underground casino. The casino soon expands into more businesses including a massage parlor, a strip club, poolside bar and even fight bets.

Cast titles introduce the characters turning into darker versions including Will defending his women spectacles and Amy becoming a badass. The trio spots a cheater on their tables and after bringing him, they talk about how to teach him a lesson.

While deciding who would punish him, they accidently cut off his finger and then tell him that’s what he or anyone else would get for cheating them while holding back on throwing up.

The movie is set for release on June 30th and it already looks like a lot of fun.