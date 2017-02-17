 
 

Sears Presidents' Day Sale 2017 Is All About Savings On Appliances

Posted: Feb 17 2017, 10:32am CST

 

The Sears Presidents' Day Sale has kicked off online.

The Presidents' Day 2017 weekend is kicked off on Friday with massive sales events at many online retailers. The Sears Presidents' Day 2017 sale features deals on major appliances, mattresses and more. Shoppers can save up 40% off appliances, up to 25% off small kitchen appliances and up to 60% off mattresses on sears.com.

Find all Sears Presidents' Day deals online at sears.com.

Besides Walmart, several other retailers have launched Presidents' Day sales online including Best Buy, Target, Kohl's, Woot and Macy's. Find all in the updated list of Presidents' Day Sales 2017.

The Author

Luigi Lugmayr
