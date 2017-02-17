American Horror Story Season 7 Theme is Presidential Election 2016

What could be scarier than the results of the 2016 elections? The next season of American Horror Story getting based on it. That is the premise for the next season of American Horror Story.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

The season seven was confirmed just a week after the season six came to its end last year and major series originals such as Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters have already been confirmed to appear on the seventh season as well.

The most important thing for any American Horror Story fan is usually the premise of the season. The last season of the show was a homage to reality based entertainment including reality TV shows, reenactments and even caught on camera footage.

Show creator Ryan Murohy had however kept the premise of the show a mystery from the start and it confused the fans.

This year, he does not seem to be hiding it. Talking on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen. He told the host that this season will focus on the 2016 presidential election, according to Variety.

He added that the seventh season will begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through, so I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.

As the world knows that the election of 2016 became one of the most competitive elections in history of the U.S. with the whole of the country’s population divided; the results of the election crowned the publicly unpopular candidate Donald Trump inciting protests by the female population across the country, outrage from immigrants and even from the world population regarding the policies of the new government.

So what has already been made into a spectacle in the current affairs section will be portrayed in the next season of one of the most awaited shows.