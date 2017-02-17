Tiffany Trump's No Good, Very Bad Fashion Week

It seems like the fashion industry hasn't been the best place for the Trumps lately. After First Lady Melania Trump's appeal that her brand has been damaged, Ivanka Trump's removal from several big name retail stores, now Tiffany Trump, Trump's youngest daughter, received negative attention during New York Fashion Week.

Don't Miss: The NES Classic In Stock at these Stores

Per a report from People and a conversation with someone who knows her, the First Daughter is horrified about what happened when she went to Monday's Phillip Plein show. Several well known fashion editors tweeted that they wanted to change seats so that they could avoid being near (and likely being photographed with) Tiffany Trump, and a former Wall Street Journal columnist, Christina Binkley, tweeted photos of the empty seats as people scattered to get away from her.

Nobody wants to sit next to Tiffany Trump at Philipp Plein, so they moved and the seats by her are empty. pic.twitter.com/XcxNYI6Kf8— Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) February 14, 2017

“Tiffany really does care about what people think about her,” the source said to People.

A senior fashion editor at Elle said that the movement of people became quite chaotic, even using the words "fleeing" so that they wouldn't be seen near her. The editor-in-chief of Fashionista.com ehoed those sentiments.

Binkley also told PEOPLE that the women who were seated next to Trump left and remained unoccupied for a time. The woman had clearly been uncomfortable for some time:

“She was surrounded by photographers, and the two women who moved were leaning away — they clearly didn’t want to be in those photographs,” said Binkley, who was seated down the line a few seats from the scene.

The designer, who is known for having a wide array of styles, defended the decision to have the First Daughter there and why she shouldn't have been shunned by those in the industry:

“Tiffany Trump is not a politician, she’s a teenager,” Plein told TMZ.