 
 

Tiffany Trump's No Good, Very Bad Fashion Week

Posted: Feb 17 2017, 1:34pm CST | by , in News | Latest Political News

 

Tiffany Trump&#039;s No Good, Very Bad Fashion Week
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

It seems like the fashion industry hasn't been the best place for the Trumps lately. After First Lady Melania Trump's appeal that her brand has been damaged, Ivanka Trump's removal from several big name retail stores, now Tiffany Trump, Trump's youngest daughter, received negative attention during New York Fashion Week.

Don't Miss: The NES Classic In Stock at these Stores

Per a report from People and a conversation with someone who knows her, the First Daughter is horrified about what happened when she went to Monday's Phillip Plein show. Several well known fashion editors tweeted that they wanted to change seats so that they could avoid being near (and likely being photographed with) Tiffany Trump, and a former Wall Street Journal columnist, Christina Binkley, tweeted photos of the empty seats as people scattered to get away from her.

 

 

“Tiffany really does care about what people think about her,” the source said to People.

A senior fashion editor at Elle said that the movement of people became quite chaotic, even using the words "fleeing" so that they wouldn't be seen near her. The editor-in-chief of Fashionista.com ehoed those sentiments.

Binkley also told PEOPLE that the women who were seated next to Trump left and remained unoccupied for a time. The woman had clearly been uncomfortable for some time:

“She was surrounded by photographers, and the two women who moved were leaning away — they clearly didn’t want to be in those photographs,” said Binkley, who was seated down the line a few seats from the scene.

The designer, who is known for having a wide array of styles, defended the decision to have the First Daughter there and why she shouldn't have been shunned by those in the industry:

“Tiffany Trump is not a politician, she’s a teenager,” Plein told TMZ

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Day Without Immigrants Shows Their Direct Impact on Our Lives

Day Without Immigrants Shows Their Direct Impact on Our Lives

1 day ago, 12:13pm CST

Senators Seek Answer on Trump using Unsecure Smartphone

Senators Seek Answer on Trump using Unsecure Smartphone

3 days ago, 12:55am CST

Twitter War Erupts between President Trump and Mark Cuban

Twitter War Erupts between President Trump and Mark Cuban

4 days ago, 1:29am CST

Microsoft&#039;s Lawsuit against US Government will Continue

Microsoft's Lawsuit against US Government will Continue

6 days ago, 10:25pm CST

Tips and Tricks for Hunting Gen. 2 Pokemon on Pokemon Go

Tips and Tricks for Hunting Gen. 2 Pokemon on Pokemon Go

51 minutes ago

Hottest Photos of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Launch Party

Hottest Photos of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Launch Party

1 hour ago

Creepiest Alien Encounters That Haven&#039;t Been Explained

Creepiest Alien Encounters That Haven't Been Explained

1 hour ago

Honda Civic Type R Production Model Will Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Honda Civic Type R Production Model Will Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2 hours ago

LSD Microdosing Popular With Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs Putting Their Lives at Risk

LSD Microdosing Popular With Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs Putting Their Lives at Risk

2 hours ago

American Horror Story Season 7 Theme is Presidential Election 2016

American Horror Story Season 7 Theme is Presidential Election 2016

2 hours ago

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: The Best Online Sales and Deals

2 hours ago

Facial Recognition Software Helps Save Endangered Lemurs

Facial Recognition Software Helps Save Endangered Lemurs

3 hours ago

Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler Turn it up in The House Trailer

Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler Turn it up in The House Trailer

3 hours ago

Butter Increases the Risk of Diabetes

Butter Increases the Risk of Diabetes

3 hours ago

Electric Airplane Startup Lilium Raises $11.4 million and Hires away a Recruitment Manager from Tesla

Electric Airplane Startup Lilium Raises $11.4 million and Hires away a Recruitment Manager from Tesla

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: The Best Online Sales and Deals

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop




Latest Political News

Day Without Immigrants Shows Their Direct Impact on Our Lives

Day Without Immigrants Shows Their Direct Impact on Our Lives

1 day ago, 12:13pm CST

Senators Seek Answer on Trump using Unsecure Smartphone

Senators Seek Answer on Trump using Unsecure Smartphone

3 days ago, 12:55am CST

Twitter War Erupts between President Trump and Mark Cuban

Twitter War Erupts between President Trump and Mark Cuban

4 days ago, 1:29am CST

Microsoft&#039;s Lawsuit against US Government will Continue

Microsoft's Lawsuit against US Government will Continue

6 days ago, 10:25pm CST

More Latest Political News Stories




Latest News

Tips and Tricks for Hunting Gen. 2 Pokemon on Pokemon Go

Tips and Tricks for Hunting Gen. 2 Pokemon on Pokemon Go

51 minutes ago

Hottest Photos of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Launch Party

Hottest Photos of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Launch Party

1 hour ago

Creepiest Alien Encounters That Haven&#039;t Been Explained

Creepiest Alien Encounters That Haven't Been Explained

1 hour ago

Honda Civic Type R Production Model Will Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Honda Civic Type R Production Model Will Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook