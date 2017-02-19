 
 

Apple Uses Stealth Cases While Testing And Transporting IPhone 8 Prototypes

Posted: Feb 19 2017, 9:54am CST

 

Apple uses stealth cases while testing and transporting iPhone 8 prototypes
Macrumors
 

In a recent interesting leak, images showed the protective cases that Apple uses for iPhone prototypes while its being transported and tested. We are now half a year away from “iChristmas”, the month when Apple announces its new flagship models and their release dates.

(September) So in context with the rumor-world, we’re basically only a few months away from the release date. Every day brings us a new rumor or a leak or a report from a unit in the supply chain regarding the new iPhone models anticipated to be released this year.

Apple does quite a great job in preventing any major news to leak before it’s intended to. This time though, it’s a leak regarding any new model. This leak shows a standard safety measurement that Apple deploys to test its prototypes.

The images were leaked on MacRumors community. The idea behind the case is not just of safety from damage. The casing is an invisibility cloak which almost completely hides the proper design and only a portion of the display is open.

Apple may not have been able to protect this leak, but the case definitely covered the true identity of the device and its model. Seems like Apple has finished doing the homework on one of the models to be released this year and the prototypes are in testing phase.

The case is being transported from place-to-place as we can see from numerous tags on its passport. Along the passport is a checklist which has around 20 types of tests with tick marks on the passed tests.

