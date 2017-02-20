 
 

1 Million Penguins Drawn To Argentine Peninsula By Abundance Of Fish

Posted: Feb 20 2017, 12:22am CST

 

This is a record number in recent years for the world’s largest colony of Magellanic penguins

Like many other animals, penguins also migrate and whenever it happens, it creates a glorious spectacle.

This year’s breeding season, more than one million penguins have travelled to Argentina’s Punta Tombo peninsula. That's a record number in recent years and abundance of fish is likely the reason for this unusual gathering.

Every year magellanic penguins move towards coastal Argentina, Chile and Falkland Islands to breed and feed. They stay there throughout September and October and migrate north as far as south-western Brazil between March and September.

Local officials believe that the presence of a record number of magellanic penguins in southern Argentina will attract many visitors and even more expected to come once the babies are born. Punta Tombo is the world's largest nesting site for Magellanic penguins.

Measured around 20 inches tall, magellanic penguin is a South American penguin species. The species is named after Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan, who spotted them in 1520. The penguin is currently listed as Near Threatened in IUCN List of Threatened Species.

Magellanic penguins are mainly threatened by oil spills, fishing nets and overfishing. Around 40 percent of penguin chicks die of starvation annually as adult penguins had to swim many of miles to feed their babies.

A new marine protected area off Punta Tombo was established in 2015 in an attempt to preserve the feeding grounds for about 500,000 Magellanic penguins that make their home along this rocky stretch of Argentine coast.

Source: The Telegraph

 

