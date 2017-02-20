 
 

Apple Picks Up Israeli Start-up RealFace

Posted: Feb 20 2017, 12:36am CST | by , in News | Apple

 

Apple Picks Up Israeli start-up RealFace
Credit: Realface
 

In a bid to boost its prospects in the world of artificial intelligence (AI), Apple has acquired Israel-based start-up "RealFace" that develops deep learning-based face authentication technology, media reported on Monday.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

"The terms of the deal are not public, but it is estimated at 'several million dollars'. Apple would mainly be interested in the promise of the technology than pure resources," reported Israel's Calcalist.

Set up in 2014 by Adi Eckhouse Barzilai and Aviv Mader, RealFace has developed a facial recognition software that offers users a smart biometric login, aiming to make passwords redundant when accessing mobile devices or PCs, the Times of Israel reported.

Last year, breaking with its tradition of keeping research topics a secret, Apple came out in the open publishing its first AI research paper that focuses on advanced image recognition.

Titled 'Learning from Simulated and Unsupervised Images through Adversarial Training', the paper describes techniques of training computer vision algorithms to recognize objects using synthetic, or computer generated, images.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Apple in a technology-partnership with Broadcom for customized wireless charging

Apple in a technology-partnership with Broadcom for customized wireless charging

13 hours ago, 10:54am CST

Add wireless charging to your iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Add wireless charging to your iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

13 hours ago, 10:45am CST

Secrets of iPhone 8 display revealed

Secrets of iPhone 8 display revealed

14 hours ago, 10:03am CST

Apple uses stealth cases while testing and transporting iPhone 8 prototypes

Apple uses stealth cases while testing and transporting iPhone 8 prototypes

14 hours ago, 9:54am CST

Google, Microsoft agree to Crack down on Internet Piracy

Google, Microsoft agree to Crack down on Internet Piracy

5 minutes ago

1 Million Penguins Drawn to Argentine Peninsula by Abundance of Fish

1 Million Penguins Drawn to Argentine Peninsula by Abundance of Fish

13 minutes ago

Gluten-free Diet Increase the Risk of Toxic Metal Exposure, Study Finds

Gluten-free Diet Increases the Risk of Toxic Metal Exposure, Study Finds

2 hours ago

Six-legged Robot Runs Faster than an Insect

Six-legged Robot Runs Faster than an Insect

13 hours ago, 11:34am CST

LG to finally feature SnapDragon 835 in LG V30

LG to finally feature SnapDragon 835 in LG V30

13 hours ago, 11:28am CST

A swappable timepiece may be featured in Tag Heuer’s upcoming smartwatch

A swappable timepiece may be featured in Tag Heuer’s upcoming smartwatch

13 hours ago, 11:16am CST

LG G6 live images viral on social media

LG G6 live images viral on social media

14 hours ago, 10:07am CST

NASA Measures Snowpack, Water Resources in Colorado

NASA Measures Snowpack, Water Resources in Colorado

17 hours ago, 7:15am CST

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

22 hours ago, 2:36am CST

New York Toy Fair Day 1 Wrap-Up

New York Toy Fair Day 1 Wrap-Up

23 hours ago, 1:08am CST

Microsoft App GazeSpeak Enables Eye Communication for People with ALS

Microsoft App GazeSpeak Enables Eye Communication for People with ALS

23 hours ago, 1:06am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: The Best Online Sales and Deals

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop




Apple

Apple in a technology-partnership with Broadcom for customized wireless charging

Apple in a technology-partnership with Broadcom for customized wireless charging

13 hours ago, 10:54am CST

Add wireless charging to your iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Add wireless charging to your iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

13 hours ago, 10:45am CST

Secrets of iPhone 8 display revealed

Secrets of iPhone 8 display revealed

14 hours ago, 10:03am CST

Apple uses stealth cases while testing and transporting iPhone 8 prototypes

Apple uses stealth cases while testing and transporting iPhone 8 prototypes

14 hours ago, 9:54am CST

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Google, Microsoft agree to Crack down on Internet Piracy

Google, Microsoft agree to Crack down on Internet Piracy

5 minutes ago

1 Million Penguins Drawn to Argentine Peninsula by Abundance of Fish

1 Million Penguins Drawn to Argentine Peninsula by Abundance of Fish

13 minutes ago

Gluten-free Diet Increase the Risk of Toxic Metal Exposure, Study Finds

Gluten-free Diet Increases the Risk of Toxic Metal Exposure, Study Finds

2 hours ago

Six-legged Robot Runs Faster than an Insect

Six-legged Robot Runs Faster than an Insect

13 hours ago, 11:34am CST

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook