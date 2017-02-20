 
 

Microsoft Ditches Hololens V2 Plans, Heads Straight To V3

Posted: Feb 20 2017, 6:25am CST | by , Updated: Feb 20 2017, 6:31am CST, in News | Technology News

 

Word is Microsoft feels it has such a big lead in AR that it doesn't need v2

Microsoft first showed the HoloLens to geeks around the world a bit over a year ago. That HoloLens was very cool and if you are so inclined you can buy one right now. The big catch with HoloLens is that it's expensive. The developer edition of HoloLens is $3,000 and the commercial suite version is $5,000.

Neither are exactly price points where most consumers would be interested. Word has begun to surface that Microsoft is changing up the roadmap for the HoloLens and has cancelled v2 of the product. That might have seemed at first glance that Microsoft might be cancelling the project altogether.

That isn't the case apparently. Sources are claiming that while Microsoft has cancelled v2 of the HoloLens and move directly to v3 of the product. Typically things get a bit smaller in v2 of a product and perhaps some little features are added. In v3 things often change drastically. Perhaps with tech moving as fast as it is, Microsoft decided just to go straight to the new features and smaller bit.

Word is that Microsoft decided to skip v2 because it has such a large lead in the AR space that ti doesn't need to launch a slight incremental update as would have been seen in HoloLens v2. Ditching that incremental update should let Microsoft put more resources into v3 and bring bigger changes to market more quickly. Thurrott.com says that its souces say the next HoloLens won't land until 2019.

Microsoft is still working on making the first version of the HoloLens available now better with software updates. This move means that HoloLens won't be getting any cheaper in the foreseeable future.

